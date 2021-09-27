Dozens of Goats Run Free in Atlanta's Buckhead Neighborhood

Atlanta police said a herd of goats brought in to eat weeds at a Kroger supermarket escaped on Monday, September 27, inciting confusion and laughter in drivers passing through the Buckhead area as the goats trotted along the sidewalks.

Rhea McNally captured these clips from the scene on Monday, writing in one of the captions, “I’m sorry but I can’t get over this.” The goats are seen on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, a district in uptown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that “the goats were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger but somehow got loose.” Credit: Rhea McNally via Storyful