Dozens gather for 'Stop the Steal' rally at State Capitol
Several dozen pro-Trump demonstrators and about a dozen counter-protesters have gathered at the State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday. The pro-Trump demonstrators met at the Capitol around 11 a.m. for a “Stop the Steal” campaign. President Trump has declined to concede the presidential race and is mounting legal fights in several states, but there has been no indication of widespread fraud in the vote. Get the full story in the video above.