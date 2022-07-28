Dozens gather in Bakersfield at Korean Memorial for anniversary of the end of hostilities

Reuters
The U.S. dollar languished near a three-week low to major peers on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assuaged trader worries about continued aggressive monetary tightening. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, slid overnight after the Fed raised the benchmark rate by an as-expected 75 basis points to bring it closer to neutral, while noting that although the labour market remains strong, other economic indicators have softened. Powell said "another unusually large" rate increase could be appropriate at the Fed's next meeting, but said the central bank's decisions would be data-dependent and it would not give forward guidance.