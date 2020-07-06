Dozens feared dead in Japan floods

Dozens of people are feared to be dead as torrential rains pounded southwestern Japan over the weekend, leaving river banks at risk of bursting Monday morning (July 6).

Over the weekend video obtained by Reuters shows images of damage caused by the deadly flooding as well as video of a helicopter rescuing a resident.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced at a news conference Monday several people are still missing, and that new evacuation orders are in place.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Over 40,000 members from units of the police, fire department, Self-Defence Forces, and coast guard are putting all their effort into searching and rescuing people to save people's lives."

Suga added that more than 800 people have been rescued so far and evacuation centres are working on preventing the spread of the ongoing health crisis by distributing disinfectant and maintaining social distancing.

According to the Kyodo news agency, some 200,000 have been ordered to evacuate their homes as of Saturday.

The flooding and mudslides are Japan's worst natural disaster since Typhoon Hagibis last October, which left about 90 people dead.