Dozens of Elk Halt Traffic on Montana Highway

A herd of elk halted traffic as they crossed a highway in southwest Montana on December 30, video shows.

North Dakota resident Danielle Mickelson told Storyful that she was driving to Bozeman with her daughter when they spotted the herd crossing in front of them on Highway 287.

“They were a beautiful group of animals and worth the short delay to see them,” Mickelson told Storyful.

According to local reports, elk can typically be found in prairie regions and foothills of mountain ranges in central Montana. Credit: Danielle Mickelson via Storyful