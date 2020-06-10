Dozens demand Sacramento city council reallocate police funding
The Sacramento City Council met Tuesday night to talk about the state of emergency in the city dealing with COVID-19 and recent protests in downtown. Because of COVID-19, the meeting was held virtually and residents had to call in during the public comment section. During public comment, dozens of callers demanded the reallocation of funds earmarked for the Sacramento Police Department. Get the full story in the video above.
