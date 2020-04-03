Dozens of COVID-19 cases linked to Sacramento County church

Sacramento County's Public Health Director called out members of the church community yet again Thursday, revealing dozens of COVID-19 cases stem from the Bethany Slavic Missionary Church in Rancho Cordova. On Wednesday, Sacramento County health officials said roughly a third of the area's 314 COVID-19 cases stemmed from church-goers gathering in small groups for activities such as Bible study or fellowship. A statement in Russian on the church's website asks parishioners to stay at home and watch scheduled services online. Get the full story in the video above.

