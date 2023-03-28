Dozens of communities holding town elections Tuesday
Dozens of towns across New Hampshire are holding their town meetings and/or elections on Tuesday.
Dozens of towns across New Hampshire are holding their town meetings and/or elections on Tuesday.
‘We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,’ said the police chief
The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.
‘Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?’ adult actor tweets
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just
Even if his trip is about the media, somehow it's turned into speculation around another family saga...
The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.
‘You can almost sense that this is the $79 pp option at a mid-tier catering company’
Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.
Vladimir Putin has announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus. This new sabre-rattling was clearly intended to intimidate the West, and the free states of eastern Europe in particular; once deployed, these weapons systems would threaten a swathe of the continent from the Baltic States in the north, to Romania and Moldova in the south east. But there is also another motivation behind the decision. As even his old allies lose faith in the Kremlin’s power, Putin is
Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.
On what was to be the first day of a five-week jury trial, Karrson Bennett changed his plea to guilty in the death of a Saint John toddler in September 2021. Bennett admitted he put a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth and intentionally caused the boy's death. While the publication ban protecting the boy's identity remains in effect, the publication bans governing the details of the court process Monday were lifted by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King's Bench. The day started with mo
"What happened on that day was as close to an attempted insurrection as we’ve seen in a very long time," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said.
"Even though he is winning in the polls, that will not help,” the "Fox & Friends" host said.
FBI investigation spans two years and several countries
Halle Berry shares topless shower pic with her Instagram followers, and they're obsessed.
Actor Busy Philipps joined in the roasting, posting a selfie with the now-infamous quote
The former Family Ties star says when people are critical of her appearance, "I just don't give a s---"
Selena Gomez shares a throwback bikini photo on Instagram, showing the star with blonde hair while wearing a vibrant purple and pink bikini.
The Grammy winner isn't shy about showing off her revealing swimwear style on social media
Terry Sanderson took the stand in a Park City, Utah courtroom Monday on day five of his civil lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow