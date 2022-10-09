Dozen dead in Zaporizhzhia shelling - Ukraine official

STORY: Five residential buildings were levelled, while a nine-storey building was partially destroyed and many more were damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks, said Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"There may be more people under the rubble," Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app, adding, "A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued."

Emergency service workers were seen carrying bodies out of a devastated apartment block.

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

The city is about 80 miles from a Russian-held nuclear power plant that is Europe's largest.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling at the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatens a catastrophic nuclear accident.