Downtown West Palm Beach welcomes first new affordable housing community in 30 years
Downtown West Palm Beach welcomes first new affordable housing community in 30 years
Downtown West Palm Beach welcomes first new affordable housing community in 30 years
A YouTube chef has appeared in court accused of chopping up his boyfriend and dumping his head in the sea on a Thai resort island.
The father of a 25-year-old man who was stranded at sea for 30 hours tried everything to survive after being stung by jellyfish and burned by the sun.
The teen’s older brother was “hysterical” at the scene, police said.
A Black man who was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on drug trafficking charges had his conviction vacated Friday after it was revealed the White judge who oversaw his case said he "looks like a criminal."
“Just something so senseless like that cut her life short at 8 years old, it just doesn’t make sense.”
The fight appeared to break out after a Black worker confronted white boaters who refused to move their pontoon so a riverboat could dock.
The NYPD said Sunday a woman is "wanted for assault" following an incident on the F train on August 3. Footage of the altercation has gone viral.
Roby Johnson allegedly used hidden cameras to capture his estranged wife Melody Felicano Johnson’s scheme
ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Nova Scotia small claims adjudicator has likened a dispute over damage to a student rental house as something that could have been included in the 1978 movie “Animal House.” As a result, eight former tenants of the house in Antigonish, N.S., are now on the hook for nearly $6,000 in damages following a written decision released Friday by adjudicator Raffi Balmanoukian. In his ruling, Balmanoukian draws similarities to the National Lampoon comedy featuring the late John Belush
A woman who ordered food from Doordash says the driver returned to her house days later, tried to rape her, and bit off her fingertips.
Tina Hight, who said she requested police assistance due to a domestic violence situation, told Insider that a Columbia County Deputy caused her "excruciating" pain.
A golden retriever proved way too friendly to be a guard dog during what San Diego Police said was a recent bike theft, with surveillance footage showing the pooch rolling over for a belly rub from the suspect.Police said they were looking for the man in connection with the July 15 theft of an Electra 3-speed bicycle, which they said was worth about $1,300.But in what police described as a “rather peculiar turn of events,” the suspect was befriended by the golden retriever as he was about to leave.The household’s dog received belly rubs from the suspect, who can be heard saying, “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you too. You’re a sweetheart.”He goes on to tell the dog that “your dad should not leave the garage open,” before calling to see if anyone is home. After more cuddles, the suspect leaves with the bike. Credit: San Diego Police Department via Storyful
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, and that it has a duty to accompany them on a personal path of spirituality but within the framework of its rules. Francis, speaking to reporters on the plane returning to Rome from Portugal, also said his health was good following surgery for an abdominal hernia in June. Flying back from the World Youth Day Catholic festival in Portugal, the 86-year-old pope appeared in good form as he took questions for about half an hour at his customary freewheeling post-trip press conference while seated at the front of the reporters' section in the rear part of the plane.
A Detroit woman is suing the city and a police officer, saying she was falsely arrested when she was eight months pregnant and accused of a carjacking based on facial recognition technology that is now the target of lawsuits filed by three Black Michigan residents. Porcha Woodruff, a 32-year-old Black woman, was preparing her two children for school on Feb. 16 when six Detroit police officers showed up at her house and presented her with an arrest warrant for robbery and carjacking, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Thursday. “My two children had to witness their mother being arrested,” Woodruff said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that “housing isn’t a primary federal responsibility” at a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont. on July 31. This statement is neither accurate nor politically smart, with recent polls suggesting that 70 per cent of Canadians think the Liberal government isn’t adequately addressing the high and growing cost of housing. The right to housing — which Canada has promised to enforce in numerous international covenants — was enshrined in Canadian law by the current government in 2019.
A 25-year-old man who spent the night in a partially submerged boat off the coast of St Augustine, Florida, was rescued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday, August 5, officials said.Footage released by the US Coast Guard shows the rescue of Charles Gregory.Gregory was reported missing by his family on Friday, when he failed to return to the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp.He was spotted by a HC-130 Hercules airplane crew on Saturday morning, sitting in his 12-foot jon boat.He was taken to shore and seen by emergency services, but was uninjured, the US Coast Guard said. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful
The San Diego Police Department shared footage of the suspect taking a break from stealing an expensive bike to pet the homeowner's golden retriever.
A group of boaters saw an Osprey struggling to stay afloat in a B.C. lake, so they jumped in to save it — with a little help from a pool noodle.
TORONTO — Violence erupted at a festival for Toronto's Eritrean community on Saturday as participants clashed with demonstrators in exchanges that sent at least nine people to hospital. City police ultimately deployed the riot squad to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end, where Festival Eritrea descended into chaos almost from the start. Skirmishes first broke out at around 10 a.m. and tensions continued throughout the day. Protesters, Eritrean themselves, said they showed up to demonstrate a
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s Police Review Board has dismissed complaints against the Truro Police Service brought forward by the parents of a three-year-old boy who has been missing since spring 2020. Dylan Ehler disappeared from his grandmother’s backyard on May 6, 2020, with police and first responders searching for a week but finding only his rubber boots in the nearby Lepper Brook. Ehler’s parents, Jason Ehler and Ashley Brown, accused Truro police of not adequately investigating their son’s dis