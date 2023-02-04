Downtown SD residents rattled by military training near high-rise apartments
Turns out Russia is overselling its "unstoppable" hypersonic missile. Why? Because Mach 5+ missiles still can’t handle the heat, according to a U.S. report.
"With something like this, which is stationary in the air when the CF-18s are flying very, very fast, it is difficult to shoot it," a lieutenant said.
Experts say the use of the inflatable could be intended to send a message to Washington.
"It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.
It comes as Moscows is expected to launch a new offensive to mark one-year since it first invaded Ukraine.
Israel has a complicated relationship with Russia, which is cozying up to Iran but letting Israel freely target Iran-linked operations in Syria.
The Air Force is retiring a plane the plane nicknamed "Big Sexy." Saying goodbye to the KC-10 Extender will be painful, but it’s for the best.
Hundreds are working 24/7 to keep the pipeline of ordnance flowing as Ukraine fights back against Russian invaders.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi has successfully led the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion by following a more Western model.
Top US official said last month that casualties on both sides were ‘significantly well over 100,000 now’
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Friday showed damage done to what Iran describes as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries. While Iran has offered no explanation yet of what the workshop manufactured, the drone attack threatened to again raise tensions in the region. Already, worries have grown over Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, with a top United Nations nuclear official warning the Islamic Republic had enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses.
Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. Operating and support costs grew by about $2.5 billion across 10 ship classes while the number of propulsion hours in which ships were operating or training dipped during a 10-year period that ended in 2021, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. The Navy saw increased maintenance delays, breakdowns and cannibalization of parts — moving them from one ship to keep another one going — during the period.
The U.S. is expanding it military presence in Asia, in a string of moves aimed at countering Beijing and reassuring Indo-Pacific allies that America will stand with them against threats from China and North Korea.
The Israeli army raided a refugee camp near the Palestinian city of Jericho on Saturday, besieging houses it said were being used as hideouts for Palestinian attackers and shooting at residents who opened fire. The fighting wounded six Palestinians, two seriously, said the Palestinian Health Ministry, and jolted a generally quiet oasis town that has seen less violence than other West Bank cities. The army said it entered the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp southwest of Jericho in the occupied West Bank to search for suspects involved in a shooting attack last week at a nearby Israeli settlement.
This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday rejected as a "hoax" media reports that U.S. CIA Director William Burns had travelled to Moscow with a secret peace proposal that involved Ukraine ceding a fifth of its territory to Russia. The Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung's report, which said Burns had made a secret trip to Moscow last month to put forward the plan on behalf of the White House, has also been dismissed by Washington.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's military in Ukraine. Burns said that the United States knew "as a matter of intelligence" that Xi had ordered his military to be ready to conduct an invasion of self-governed Taiwan by 2027. "Now, that does not mean that he's decided to conduct an invasion in 2027, or any other year, but it's a reminder of the seriousness of his focus and his ambition," Burns told an event at Georgetown University in Washington.
Montana Senator Steve Daines said the suspected Chinese spy balloon was concerning for its proximity to the sprawling Malmstorm nuclear-missile base.
On Wednesday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted floating above Montana, even though China has an extensive satellite network. Here’s what to know.
Southeast Asian foreign ministers urged Myanmar's military rulers on Friday to reduce violence and allow unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to pave the way for a national dialogue aimed at ending the country's worsening crisis. Myanmar is an ASEAN member, but its foreign minister was excluded from Friday's annual ministers' retreat because of his country's failure to implement a five-step consensus on restoring peace forged in 2021 between ASEAN and Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.
By Friday, it appeared to be floating above northwest Missouri and the Kansas City area. Predictions have it headed for the Carolinas.