Downtown Sacramento outages from SMUD substation fire lead to safety concerns

More than 500 people are still without power in downtown Sacramento as of Wednesday night, according to SMUD. This follows a fire and explosion at SMUD’s downtown substation on Tuesday. "Something like this really has never happened before,” SMUD Spokesperson Lindsay VanLaningham said. SMUD says they hope to have all remaining power outages restored by Friday morning. Crews are working around the clock to restore energy. Until then, VanLaningham urges people to be safe. The outages are impacting traffic lights, many of which are still dark at intersections throughout the city. Some have described crossing the streets as a game of chance at some downtown Sacramento intersections.