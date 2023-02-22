Downtown Sacramento businesses rebound, but work is still to be done
As downtown Sacramento rebounds from the pandemic, some businesses are still struggling to stay open. Scott Ford with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership says that housing will be a major key in the future of business in the city's heart. "Until we get the body heat of residential density downtown that we really need, it's going to continue to be a struggle for a lot of our ground floor businesses that are missing that lunchtime crowd they used to have with that consistency of office workers," Ford said.