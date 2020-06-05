Downtown Philadelphia Streets Taken Over by Silent Black Lives Matter Protest

Protesters knelt and sat in a silent Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, June 4, part of a march against police brutality, according to local media.

Demonstrators marched through city streets to the Liberty Bell, through Broad Street, and back to the Art Museum steps, according to local reports.

The event marked the sixth consecutive day of protests in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, WHYY reported.

The city has responded to the daily protests by removing the statue of controversial 1970s Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo.

Though protests were largely peaceful, the citywide curfew remained in effect on Friday night, the Philly Voice reported.

Demonstrations across the nation and around the world have called for justice in police-involved deaths, spurred by the May 25 killing of unarmed Minneapolis man George Floyd.

The Philadelphia June 4 rally wrapped up with thousands lying down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, honoring Floyd for the length of time a former Minneapolis police officer’s knee was on his neck, KYW News Radio reported. Credit: Eliana Jolkovsky via Storyful