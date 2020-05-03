Downtown Nashville Hit With Intense Thunderstorms
An intense thunderstorm pushed through central Tennessee on Sunday, May 3, with some Nashville area residents reporting downed trees and damage, according to local media.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe weather warning for the eastern Tennessee area, ahead of possible nickel-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
This video shows the windy conditions in downtown Nashville on Sunday afternoon. Credit: Chelsa Messinger via Storyful
