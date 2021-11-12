Downtown Louisville getting new hotel with rooftop lounge blocks from Whiskey Row
Amid ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Louisville, developers have announced plans to bring a new hotel to Main Street near the Waterfront.
Amid ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Louisville, developers have announced plans to bring a new hotel to Main Street near the Waterfront.
Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was placed by the Senators into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol late Thursday, the third Ottawa player to be added to the list in one day.
Three Blue Jays were rewarded for absolutely raking in 2021.
Leon Draisaitl has spent just over half of the current NHL season playing on Connor McDavid's wing during 5-on-5 play, and it appears that the German's confidence may be running off on his captain, who is putting up Hart Trophy numbers once more. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
OBJ has never been content to be a role player, which he'll almost certainly be on the Rams. But if things go sideways with a third straight team, the enigmatic wideout will have no one to blame but himself.
Three of the Blue Jays' prospects have been named Arizona Fall Stars, including catcher Gabriel Moreno.
In a recent interview, Lee reveals she and her friends were the target of anti-Asian hate.
The Boston Globe has reported extensively on the ugly situation surrounding the Danvers High hockey program. Will anything change?
Taking a look at the NHL's 11 game slate on Thursday.
The Toronto Raptors are undergoing a transformation and have some holes on the offensive end that could use remedying. The Group Chat mentions former Raptors, outside of inactive Kawhi Leonard, who could make the biggest impact on the 2021-22 team.
The biggest contributor to the Edmonton Oilers success this season may be that Connor McDavid finally feels comfortable being Connor McDavid, on the ice when scoring goals like the one against the New York Rangers, and off it where he seems to be enjoying his commercial and media work. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire offerings ahead of the sixth week of NHL action.
Are they optimistic MLB and the players union can hammer out a deal before a lockout affects the 2022 season? Sure, but it definitely won't be business as usual.
MLB's market for starting pitching has very few surefire options. Would you go for aging stars or recent breakouts? We test your inclinations with a game of 'Would you rather?'
In an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of John Doe 2 blasted Gary Bettman after he said he needed all the facts before reviewing the case. The Zone Time crew ask if it's time for the NHL Commissioner to step aside after three decades in the role, to allow the league to reset its culture in the midst of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Newton and the Panthers are together once again.
HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play. Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day. Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., was the to
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he’s ready to return this week after missing the team’s past three games following surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand. “I feel great,” Wilson said. “I feel really close. I’m not 100 percent yet, but I’m pretty dang close. I would say in the 90 percentile if not higher. I feel great. I’ve got great conviction about what I’m doing and how I’m doing it. My mindset is better than ever, ready to roll and ready to go.
Mike Boynton called out multiple NCAA employees by name while criticizing his program's postseason ban.
Aaron Judge said it would be a "dream come true" to spend his entire career with the Yankees.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was active Thursday night against Baltimore, despite still being limited by fractured finger on his throwing hand. Jacoby Brissett was set be Miami's starter quarterback for a second consecutive week. Tagovailoa will be the backup. Tight end Hunter Long, offensive lineman Greg Little, linebacker Darius Hodge, safety Sheldrick Redwine and cornerback Elijah Campbell (toe) were inactive for Miami. For Baltimore, running back Latavius Murra