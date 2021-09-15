Downtown Hy-Vee to transition to Health Market

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 win over a Philadelphia Phillies team running out of time to make a serious run in the NL playoff race. The Phillies lost again to another team long out of the postseason hunt. The Phillies just dropped three of four at home to Colorado, which is 21-51 on the road. The Phillies remained 4 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and 2 1/2 games behind Cincinnati in the wild-card