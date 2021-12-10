Downtown in December

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Demaryius Thomas, who helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl win in 2015, officially retired earlier this year.
Steven Stamkos scored early and set up his team’s final three goals to help the Lightning grind out a 5-3 victory against the Leafs.
The Vikings seemed to have an easy win on Thursday night, but they tried to blow it.
Masai Ujiri is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
You'll want Cole Caufield on your roster before he really takes off. He leads our waiver wire pickups of the week.
The Canucks have hired former Penguins exec Jim Rutherford as their next president of hockey operations.
The Toronto Maple Leafs star has closed the gap on Leon Draisaitl and Alexander Ovechkin with a phenomenal scoring surge.
She faces up to a year in jail.
Justin Cuthbert discusses Trevor Zegras's marketability, Auston Matthews's form, and shares notes from his Canadian Olympic roster research.
On the basis of the last seven weeks, this is how Team Canada shakes down.
Micah Hyde referenced his tense moment with a reporter and explained his take on it.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses the inconsistency around the team's performance and the importance of putting individual accomplishments aside in favour of winning games.Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses the inconsistency around the teams performance and the importance of putting individual accomplishments aside in favour of winning games.
Everybody makes mistakes, though some mistakes are more expensive than others.
Women's Hockey is coming to NHL 22 in January and fans are pumped up about it.
With the Patriots pushing them and Tom Brady on the schedule next, the time is now for the Bills to keep a season of big expectations from ending with a whimper.
Simone Biles received the honour for propelling the conversation around mental health to new heights.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
The two drivers are tied in the standings entering Sunday's final race, though Hamilton's odds are much lower to win than Verstappen's.
With a spate of injuries, a series of disheartening losses, trade rumors galore and front office upheaval, the Portland Trail Blazers are having a stormy start to the season. But rookie coach Chauncey Billups is nonetheless optimistic about the future and fostering a hard-working — and winning — culture. “That’s all I ever did as a player: I just came to work with my lunch pail and played my butt off. Sometimes you won, sometimes you didn’t, but you could live with the results,” Billups said. “A
Pam Maldonado and Frank Schwab walk you through their two favorite wagers of the NFL weekend. Pam even tosses in a game total for your consideration. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only.Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.