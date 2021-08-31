Downed Trees and Flooded Streets Seen in Wake of Ida

Downed trees and power lines blocked roads in Hammond, Louisiana, on August 30, in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The hurricane was carrying winds of up 145 mph when it made landfall on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm weakened into a tropical depression on Monday, bringing flooding rain to Mississippi, and was expected to bring dangerous weather to Tennessee later in the week.

Cole Frechou posted this footage on August 30, showing pools of floodwater and downed trees and power lines in Hammond. Credit: Cole Frechou via Storyful