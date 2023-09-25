Downed Power Line Bursts Into Flames in Temple

A fallen power line burst into flames in Temple, Texas, on September 24 as a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.

Video filmed by Adam Cuker shows the fallen end of the damaged power line spark with flames in a parking lot as rain and wind lash down.

Much of central Texas remained on severe thunderstorm watch overnight, and the National Weather Service warned of damaging winds, large hail, and possible flash flooding. Credit: Adam Cuker via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]