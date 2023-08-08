Downed poles snap after storms on major Westminster road
Severe storms battered a major Westminster road, snapping numerous utility poles and trapping dozens of cars. Officials reported 33 adults and 14 children were trapped in their vehicles as of 10 p.m. as Baltimore Gas and Electric crews worked to de-energize the downed power lines. The dozens of people stuck in their cars behind the fallen poles on Maryland Route 140 between Marketplace and Center streets were taken by a shuttle to a safe location some five hours after 30 high voltage poles went down.