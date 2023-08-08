Downed poles snap after storms on major Westminster road

The Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement enveloping most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It says a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will move over the Maritimes on Tuesday night, bringing with it heavy rain tapering to showers by Wednesday evening. The weather agency says rainfall could exceed 50 millimetres over the northern half of New Brunswick. The same system is expected to bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to some parts of Nova Scotia. It says at t