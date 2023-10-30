Dover and John Stark win field hockey championships
Dover takes down Windham for the Division I state field hockey championship. John Stark beats Kennett for the Division II state championship.
Adam Johnson, 29, played parts of two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was in his first season with the Nottingham Panthers.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
The Oiler and Flames went very different directions, but both drew inspiration from the Battle of Alberta as they descended upon Commonwealth Stadium.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton has officially announced his retirement from the NHL following a 24-year career as one of the game's top playmakers. The 44-year-old Thornton hadn't played since the 2021-22 season with Florida but hadn't made an official declaration about his plans until releasing a video on Saturday through the San Jose Sharks. “Judging how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you, I’m officially retiring from the NHL,” Thornton said. “I thought you guys would
Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in Round 4 – and turned the combat sports world on its head.
MONTREAL — Members of the Winnipeg Jets expressed their support for Adam Johnson, a former NHL player who suffered a serious injury while playing professionally in England on Saturday, leading to the game being abandoned. According to multiple local outlets and The Athletic, Johnson appeared to suffer a serious cut to his neck from a skate blade in a Challenger Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. The Panthers posted to X, the social media platform formerly known
The retired tennis star released a statement about his wife's health via the ATP Tour on Sunday
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway
Making a three-wide move from the outside, Perez had a chance to take the lead from fifth. He instead found himself flying through the air.
Which stars were seen at Globe Life Field during Game 2 of the World Series?
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "better today than yesterday," but dealing with an illness heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
The pop music star would need to take a long road trip to potentially see her boyfriend play in Las Vegas if KC plays in Super Bowl 58
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders said his quarterback son was in bad shape after taking a beating in a loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Heritage Classic on Sunday as the Flames and Oilers take the Battle of Alberta outdoors.
It is the second major crash at Suzuka's famous 130R this season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers’ stars schooled Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama in his first road game, a 123-83 rout of San Antonio on Sunday night. Wembanyama was held to 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He committed five of the Spurs’ season-worst 25 turnovers. It was a letdown for Wembanyama after he scored 15 points in his NBA debut against Dallas last week. He followed up with 21 points in an overtime v
The latest phenomenon of sporting stars granting intimate access to documentary makers in exchange for positive coverage – The Last Dance and Drive to Survive on Netflix, Welcome to Wrexham on Prime Video – has found plenty of fans on the streaming platforms, but others are raising their eyebrows at what they claim is a …
MONTREAL — The Winnipeg Jets were happy with their performance on Saturday night, but Montreal Canadiens netminder Jake Allen was better. Allen made 42 saves as the Canadiens erased a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Jets 4-3 in a shootout. Montreal captain Nick Suzuki scored to open the shootout and Allen shut the door the rest of the way after a scoreless back-and-forth overtime period. "We had more than enough chances to bury and get that fourth one, we had a power play at the end of the third too,”