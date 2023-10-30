Dover and John Stark win field hockey championships

The Canadian Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton has officially announced his retirement from the NHL following a 24-year career as one of the game's top playmakers. The 44-year-old Thornton hadn't played since the 2021-22 season with Florida but hadn't made an official declaration about his plans until releasing a video on Saturday through the San Jose Sharks. “Judging how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you, I’m officially retiring from the NHL,” Thornton said. “I thought you guys would