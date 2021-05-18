Douglas Emhoff sees how PPP loans saved Annapolis businesses

America's first second gentleman visited Maryland to meet with business owners and discuss challenges they've faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, visited the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis Tuesday morning. Emhoff toured the Annapolis Maritime Museum and heard about oysters, the health of the Chesapeake Bay and how two Paycheck Protection Program loans helped the nonprofit stay afloat when revenue streams disappeared.

