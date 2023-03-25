Doug McDermott with a deep 3 vs the Washington Wizards

The Mavericks guarded the wrong side of the court. Mark Cuban tweeted it was the refs' fault.
"It would have f---ed with me if something were to happen to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this," Garnett said of his former teammate
The Los Angeles Clippers coped admirably without the injured Paul George as Kawhi Leonard rose to the occasion against the Thunder.
Seth Curry and Callie Rivers got married in 2019
Ja Morant played for the first time since March 3, coming off the bench for 17 points and five assists as the Grizzlies beat the Rockets.
Kyle Lowry may not be starting games anymore for the Miami Heat, but he is again closing games after returning from injury.
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
Tee Morant celebrated his son's return to the Memphis Grizzlies by wearing a hoodie featuring an image of Ja Morant and the word "Redemption."
Gary Payton hasn't played for the Warriors since the team landed him a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this year.
Here are three bonkers stats that show just how rare of a game Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell played Thursday.
Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds Wednesday night in the Lakers' 122-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who were furious with the game's large free-throw disparity favoring Los Angeles. Suns coach Monty Williams gave just one answer before leaving his postgame news conference, both ripping the game officials and describing what he sees as a pattern of unfair officiating against his team in recent games. The Lakers shot 46 free throws to the Suns' 20, outscoring Phoenix by 21 points at the line.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 130-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Bucks extended their Eastern Conference advantage to 2½ games over the Boston Celtics as they prepare for a four-game road swing that includes a matchup Saturday with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. “I've never in my career believed in seeding, but we're No. 1 right now, we should just take it,” Antetokounmpo said.
In the very first episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine have lots of fun talking about the NBA news of the day and previewing the last few weeks of the season.
Ben Simmons had been dealing with left knee soreness, and hasn't played since Feb. 15.
C.J. Miles discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr. and why he's tired of seeing good players not get NBA deals because they aren't in their early 20's. Listen to the full podcast discussing Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam's struggles, ways for the Raptors to generate more halfcourt offence, advice for Ja Morant and Miles playing alongside NBA players who didn't know how to play basketball on the 'Raptors Over Everything' feed.
