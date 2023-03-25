Doug McDermott with a deep 3 vs the Washington Wizards

Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes as the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 130-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Bucks extended their Eastern Conference advantage to 2½ games over the Boston Celtics as they prepare for a four-game road swing that includes a matchup Saturday with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. “I've never in my career believed in seeding, but we're No. 1 right now, we should just take it,” Antetokounmpo said.