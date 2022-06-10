What will Doug Ford’s second term look like?

Doug Ford was re-elected as premier of Ontario in June, securing a majority government for the Progressive Conservatives, with the NDP forming the official opposition.

Ford's first term in office was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, which became a top policy priority for the government for nearly three years. With the pandemic response no longer the key focus for the province, Yahoo Finance Canada’s Alicja Siekierska and the Public Policy Forum’s Sean Speer discuss what policies the second term of a Ford-led Ontario government may look like.

"It won't be enough to sloganeer," Speer said.

"Getting it done is a nice idea, but getting what done and how done and for whom are questions that the government will be under increasing pressure to answer."

