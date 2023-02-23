Doug Evans found in contempt of court, fined $1,000 per day

A Clermont County judge found Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans in contempt of court, and ordered him to pay $1,000 per day until he shuts down illegal businesses that are operating on Mt. Carmel Road land that is zoned for open space and agriculture. The contempt order, signed by Common Pleas Judge Kevin Miles on Feb. 14, chastised Evans for disobeying his earlier preliminary injunction to close illegal tenant businesses such as landscaping companies, that have been operating inside structures built to look like red barns. Since ordinary civil penalties would not be enough to “coerce” Evans to comply, Miles wrote that he would fine him $1,000 per day for each day the violations persist.