Who is Doug Burgum? According to him, the next president of the United States

If you've never heard of Doug Burgum, he'd like to change that. The tech entrepreneur turned governor of North Dakota has joined an ever-increasing field of candidates for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination and has curated an origin story of business success to introduce himself to primary voters. Yahoo News explains how Burgum's background is influencing his campaign.

- Doug Burgum really wants you to know who he is, a small-town kid turned small-time chimney sweep, turned tech billionaire, turned governor of North Dakota. And next, he'd like to be the president of the United States.

DOUG BURGUM: I'm officially announcing I'm running for the president of the United States of America.

[CHEERING]

- And he hopes to separate himself from the GOP primary herd with a focused three-pillar platform--

DOUG BURGUM: Economy, energy, and national security.

- --with energy independence at the center of everything.

DOUG BURGUM: US energy policy cannot be separated from either our economy or from our national security.

- Now, there is some nuance around things like border security. He wants more of it. And environmental regulations, he wants less of them. But overall, it's a pretty simple platform. Burgum wants the US to produce all of its own energy, and he says that will not only boost the economy, but put the nation in a position of power on the world stage.

DOUG BURGUM: We have an opportunity as an energy powerhouse to really control that discussion.

- But what about everything else? Well, as governor, Burgum signed into law some of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, enacted a ban on critical race theory in public schools and a law criminalizing gender-affirming care for anyone under 18 years old. However, as a presidential candidate, so far, he isn't advocating for similar laws at the federal level.

- You wouldn't sign legislation for a federal abortion ban?

DOUG BURGUM: That's correct.

- Gender-affirming care, again, that's an issue that you think states can handle?

DOUG BURGUM: I think that's an issue the states should focus on, absolutely.

- In fact, Burgum has made an effort to avoid some of the quote, unquote, "culture war" issues that others in the Republican primary field have leaned into.

DOUG BURGUM: And a lot of that noise is in the echo chambers on the edges. And that exhausted majority in the middle, they're yearning for leadership that's going to come and talk to them and listen to them about the issues that are affecting them in their everyday lives.

- And to win that exhausted majority in the middle, he hopes his story will be enough.

DOUG BURGUM: If you want more small-town common sense in Washington, in our big cities, we'll make that happen. And if you think that we need a governor and business leader who understands this changing economy, I want to earn your vote.

[CHEERING]