Double Whale Breach Delights Tourists Off Queensland

Two whales breached one after the other in waters off Queensland on June 25, thrilling guests aboard a Coolangatta Whale Watch tour boat.

Luciana Beveridge captured the moment while on the boat with her grandmother, Anne Adams.

Adams then shared her granddaughter’s video on Facebook, writing that the tour was “absolutely awesome!”

The video first shows two whales making a double breach near the tour boat. Whales then swam next the boat, delighting passengers.

According to Coolangatta Whale Watch, thousands of humpback whales migrate north from the Antarctic to warmer waters past the Gold Coast between June and November each year. Credit: Luciana Beveridge via Storyful