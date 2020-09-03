'Double Trouble': Koala Joeys Wrestle at Brisbane Animal Shelter, Australia

Koala joeys wrestled at the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane, Queensland, as seen in video filmed by the zoo on August 31.

“If you are anything like us, you will not be able to get enough of Corinda and Rosemary. These little ladies are just nine months old, and of an age where they are always up to mischief!” a statement from the zoo read alongside footage of the youngsters.

Corinda, the darker coloured joey was born to mum Sinnamon. “In exciting news, she is now so big and strong that she no longer needs supplementary feeding from our keepers,” the zoo said.

Rosemary, the lighter coloured koala, was born to mum Angelica and was the very first joey to emerge from the pouch that joey season, according to the zoo. Credit: Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary via Storyful