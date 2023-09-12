Double Rainbow Shines Over New York on September 11 Anniversary

A double rainbow graced the New York skyline after a storm passed through New York state on September, 11.

Footage taken by Linda Santangelo shows a vibrant rainbow and a faint second rainbow shining over Manhattan.

The spectacular sight took place as New York marked the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Credit: Linda Santangelo via Storyful

