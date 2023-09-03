Double Rainbow Shines at Burning Man Festival as Thousands Stranded

At least one person died after thunderstorms struck the annual Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert on Friday, September 1, confining thousands of attendees to wet conditions, NBC reported citing officials.

On Friday evening, the Burning Man Project said the storms meant no one was able to leave or arrive at the Black Rock City site. They urged attendees to “conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space.”

On Saturday afternoon, they said access would be closed for the remainder of the event, which was scheduled to end on Monday.

Video filmed by Christine Lee shows attendees walking through the muddy conditions and watching on in amazement at a double rainbow. Credit: christineleecirque via Storyful