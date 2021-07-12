Double Rainbow Brightens Stormy North Alabama Sky

A double rainbow brightened the stormy sky above Smith Lake in northern Alabama on July 10.

Shelby Peeler, who shot this footage, told Storyful she spotted the rainbow after a break in the seasonal rain.

“We get a lot of Summer afternoon storms on the lake that blow through quickly but they rarely leave rainbows that are vibrant and lasting,” Peeler said Storyful. “I was sitting on our porch enjoying the rain and when it stopped, the rainbow suddenly appeared. It grew more and more brilliant, turned into a double rainbow, and lasted for about 20-30 minutes.” Credit: Shelby Peeler via Storyful