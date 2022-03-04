Double Rainbow Arcs Over Santa Monica Beach After Southern California Rain
Residents of Santa Monica, California, were treated to a colorful sky on the morning of Friday, March 4, after a night of rain showers.
Footage filmed by Los Angeles local Steve Manak shows a double rainbow stretching over the beachside in Santa Monica.
More rain and snow were expected into Saturday, particularly on the north slopes and central coast, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Steve Manak via Storyful