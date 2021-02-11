‘We have to double down on public health measures:’ Doctor on COVID-19 variants
Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Dr. Uche Blackstock, CEO of Advancing Health Equity, discuss the implications of COVID-19 variants.
IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Canada's Eliot Grondin has captured a bronze medal at the world snowboard cross championship. The 19-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., finished behind winner Lucas Eguibar of Spain and Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria on Thursday. Eguibar edged Haemmerle at the finish for the win. “I haven't yet realized what just happened," Grondin said. "I ended up in the final against two of the guys who were my childhood heroes (Eguibar and Haemmerle). "I had the chance to race against them, and I ended up on the podium with them. It's kinda crazy. I would say that I feel a bit like I'm in a dream right now.” Grondin competed at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics as a 16-year-old, finishing 36th. He was the youngest man on Canada's Olympic team. Grondin had a second-place finish in one of only two World Cup races this season before the world championship. “I worked really hard last summer with my physical trainer and it shows," he said. "I feel stronger on my board and I'm a little heavier, so that helps." Liam Moffatt of Truro, N.S., was ninth, Kevin Hill of Vernon, B.C., was 15th and Colby Graham of Prince George, B.C., was 38th. In the women's race, Meryeta Odine of Prince George, B.C., finished 14th and Zoe Bergermann of Erin, Ont., was 21st. Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain took gold. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
ASUNCION, Paraguay — Paraguay's second division footballers are working as gardeners, builders and egg salesmen to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of them haven't been paid by their clubs for more than a year. The latest season of Paraguay's second division ended on Nov. 17, 2019, but the country's top-flight championship was the first to start in South America, only months after the pandemic set in. Paraguayan soccer executives believe the 2021 second division season will start on April 9, as soon as the country's health ministry and the local soccer body have a deal for a COVID-19 protocol for three lower divisions and the nation's women's soccer championship. Players of Paraguay's second division, named Division Intermedia, were paid a handout of $142 for three months, according to several of them that talked to The Associated Press. First division players received $430 for the same time span. “It was a complicated year, especially for the second division,” said Luis Kanonnikoff, general-secretary of Paraguay's soccer association. He said there were four monthly payments to players, not three. But that was too little for local footballers, who took different jobs to survive. Sergio Rojas, a 28-year-old midfielder at Sportivo Ameliano, gets out of bed very early to load his small car with boxes of eggs. He travels 25 kilometres to the capital, Asuncion, so he can train. And after a shower he rushes to his new job. He charges $2.5 for 30 eggs. Rojas, his wife and two kids survive on a monthly income of $200 at best from the egg sales, plus gigs to wash cars that add at least another $50. That amount is half of what he used to be paid as a footballer. Midfielder Nicolás Caballero, who played for club Resistencia, now has a food stall that sells barbecue on the streets of the city of San Lorenzo, in the suburbs of Asuncion. “The life of second division footballers in our country is tough, and during the pandemic the needs became gigantic," 32-year-old Caballero said. “With no tournaments, we don't get paid at all, and everyone has a family. Many were forced to learn how to do something else to survive and others went back to what they were doing before soccer.” José “Ruli” Ríos, 35, a professional since age 18, is now a gardener after helping four clubs reach Paraguay's first division. Goalkeeper Jorge Chena, of Atyrá FC, has started working as a carpenter at age 32 despite his 13-year career. His wife, pastry chef Rita Fernández, pays most of the bills in the house now. Midfielder Fulvio Duarte, of Yegros, is finishing his studies as a physiotherapist while he works with his wife in an online shop of orthopedic products. Rogelio Delgado, president of Paraguay's footballers' association and a former defender of the national team said the pandemic showed how weak the infrastructure for professional players is. The footballers are cautious about whether their return will indeed take place in April. But they are eager to go back to the pitches. “I even miss the referee,” said footballer Nicolás Caballero. “That says it all.” ___ Androetto contributed to this report from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jorge Saenz And Marcelo R. Androetto, The Associated Press
A bevy of former Iowa players spoke out about the negative experiences they had with Doyle.
The pandemic has kept many of us stuck inside of our homes. But for young athletes, that isolation has been amplified as youth sports leagues across the country have cancelled full seasons due to COVID-19. Many studies show the lack of access to sport negatively affected kids' mental health over the past 11 months. Without access to sports, some youth have turned further toward screens, where they can watch professional athletes play the same games they yearn for while stuck at home. According to a recent Ipsos study, 78 per cent of parents who say the pandemic has had a strong impact on their kids' participation in sport report that child as feeling lonely, while only 64 per cent of parents who say their kids' sports have not been strongly impacted report loneliness. WATCH | CBC Sports' Jamie Strashin on how youth sports are affected by pandemic: That first group is also more likely to report their children finding it difficult to reduce stress and anxiety. "This is a for-now thing. This is not going to be something that's forever," sports psychiatrist Dr. Carla Waters told CBC Sports' Jamie Strashin. Waters says she's repeatedly heard from families struggling with the loss of sport during the pandemic. "We need to use this as an opportunity to fulfill our identities more, not just be that unidimensional athlete but also explore whatever else brings you joy and happiness and leisure," she said. Over 80 per cent of community sport organizations say they're worried about offering programs for the rest of 2021, while 52 per cent stare down permanent closure as a result of the pandemic. Canadian Tire, Jumpstart helping community sports. On Thursday, Canadian Tire Corporation committed an additional $12 million to Jumpstart Charities Sport Relief Fund, building on $8 million donated in 2020 to help rebuild community sports across the country. "With Canadian Tire and Jumpstart's support, we can help safeguard the return to sport and play from playground to podium, ultimately helping kids, athletes and communities not simply overcome this challenge, but emerge even stronger," said Catriona Le May Doan, a two-time Olympian, Canada's chef de mission for Beijing 2022 and the CEO of Sport Calgary. The organizations say the donation will go toward building new accessible spaces for sport, individual child grants, a new community volunteer program and expanded play-from-home resources.
CHICAGO — The Cubs added another outfielder, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Jake Marisnick, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Marisnick will make $1 million this season, two people said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical. The deal includes a $4 million mutual option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout. The 29-year-old Marisnick hit .333 with two homers and five RBIs in 16 games with the New York Mets last year. But he is known more for his defence in centre field. Chicago is rounding out its roster after it didn't make any major additions for much of the winter. The reigning NL Central champions announced contracts for outfielder Joc Pederson and pitchers Trevor Williams and Andrew Chafin last week. While Pederson steps in for Kyle Schwarber in left, Marisnick likely is headed for a bench role as a late-inning defensive replacement and pinch runner. He has 73 steals, including a career-high 24 in 2015 with Houston. Marisnick was selected by Toronto in the third round of the 2009 amateur draft. He was traded to Miami three years later and made his big league debut with the Marlins in 2013. Marisnick is a .229 hitter with 56 homers and 183 RBIs in 701 career games, spending most of his career with the Astros. He also has made 23 playoff appearances. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Joel Payamps off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Shun Yamaguchi has been designated for assignment. The 26-year-old spent most of the 2020 campaign at Arizona's alternate training site, but made two major-league appearances. The six-foot-two, 225-pound Payamps was claimed by the Boston Red Sox in November, but was designated for assignment last week. The native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, has four career big-league appearances, combining for five strikeouts and three earned runs allowed over seven innings of work. Payamps was originally signed by the Colorado Rockies in 2010 and has gone 41-43 with a 4.15 ERA in 145 minor league games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
A team-by-team look at the American League West entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad: ___ Oakland Athletics Manager: Bob Melvin (11th season). 2020: 36-24, first place, lost to Houston in Division Series. Training Town: Mesa, Arizona. Park: Hohokam Stadium. First Workout: Feb. 17/22. He’s Here: SS Elvis Andrus, C Aramis Garcia, LHP Cole Irvin, LHP Nik Turley, INF Jed Lowrie. He’s Outta Here: SS Marcus Semien, RHP Liam Hendriks, OF Khris Davis, 2B Tommy La Stella, OF Robbie Grossman, RHP Yusmeiro Petit, RHP Joakim Soria, LHP T.J. McFarland, 3B Jake Lamb, LHP Mike Minor. Going campin’: After winning their first division title in seven years, the A’s took some serious hits this off-season with Semien leaving to sign a one-year deal in Toronto after not getting a qualifying offer from Oakland and star closer Hendriks signing with the White Sox. The A’s acquired Andrus to replace Semien at shortstop but the 32-year-old batted just .194 in limited time last season. There are still plenty of key pieces in Oakland led by 3B Matt Chapman and 1B Matt Olson, along with a young rotation anchored by Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea and Jesús Luzardo. A.J. Puk is coming off shoulder surgery but also could contribute. The A’s have not yet determined whether they will allow fans at their spring training games. ___ Houston Astros Manager: Dusty Baker (second season). 2020: 29-31, second place, lost to Rays in AL Championship Series. Training Town: West Palm Beach, Florida. Park: The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches First Workout: Feb. 18/22. He’s Here: C Jason Castro, RHP Pedro Báez, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP Steve Cishek, OF Steven Souza Jr. He’s Outta Here: CF George Springer, OF Josh Reddick, RHP Roberto Osuna, RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Brad Peacock, LHP Cionel Perez, RHP Cy Sneed. Going campin’: The Astros finished the pandemic-shortened regular season with a losing record but heated up in October and came within a win of reaching the World Series for the third time in four years. They relied on a bevy of talented young pitchers to carry them in a season when ace Justin Verlander made just one start. Those young starters, led by Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier, will have to take another step forward this season with Verlander out all year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. They’ll also have a huge hole in their lineup after leadoff hitter and centre fielder Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with the Blue Jays after spending his first seven major league seasons in Houston. The Astros brought back veteran outfielder Michael Brantley, who signed a two-year deal to stay with the team, and their offence should get a boost with the return of designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. The 2019 AL Rookie of the Year is expected to be healthy after missing all but two games last season after being diagnosed with COVID-19 before having knee surgery. His return should help make up for the loss of Springer’s production in a lineup that also features 3B Alex Bregman, 2B Jose Altuve and SS Carlos Correa, who powered the offence in the playoffs with six homers and 17 RBIs. The Astros will welcome a limited number of fans to spring training games but have not released details on how many will be allowed in the ballpark. ___ Seattle Mariners Manager: Scott Servais (sixth season). 2020: 27-33, third place. Training Town: Peoria, Arizona. Park: Peoria Sports Complex. First Workout: Feb. 18/23. He’s Here: RHP Rafael Montero, RHP Keynan Middleton, RHP Chris Flexen, OF Mitch Haniger, OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Logan Gilbert. He’s Outta Here: INF/OF Tim Lopes, INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon, OF Mallex Smith, RHP Yoshihisa Hirano, RHP Carl Edwards Jr. Going campin’: The next phase of the rebuild begins this season and it could be the most important. After a shortened 2020 season, the Mariners need a full year to take account of whether their young prospects are on the cusp of becoming regular starters in the majors or if the timeline of hoping to contend in 2022 needs to be adjusted. Kyle Lewis seems on the verge of stardom after winning the AL Rookie of the Year award. He highlights a talented group of outfielders that should be bolstered by the return of Mitch Haniger. J.P. Crawford and Evan White won Gold Gloves on the infield, but 3B Kyle Seager should be watched as he enters the final year of his contract. Seattle’s most pressing questions entering spring training are at 2B and in the back of the rotation. Two bigger questions long term are top prospects Kelenic and Gilbert and whether either one will start the season in the majors, or if Seattle will play the service-time game and delay their arrivals until closer to midseason. ___ Los Angeles Angels Manager: Joe Maddon (second season). 2020: 26-34, fourth place. Training Town: Tempe, Arizona. Park: Tempe Diablo Stadium. First Workout: Feb. 17/22. He’s Here: GM Perry Minasian, OF Dexter Fowler, SS José Iglesias, RHP Raisel Iglesias, LHP José Quintana, RHP Alex Cobb, C Kurt Suzuki, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Aaron Slegers, OF Juan Lagares, INF-OF Phil Gosselin. He’s Outta Here: GM Billy Eppler, SS Andrelton Simmons, RHP Hansel Robles, RHP Julio Teherán, RHP Keynan Middleton, RHP Cam Bedrosian, RHP Noé Ramirez, RHP Matt Andriese. Going campin’: The big-budget Angels believe they’ve got the talent and stability to end their streaks of five straight losing seasons — the franchise’s longest skid since the 1970s — and six consecutive non-playoff campaigns. With much of the AL West rebuilding or rebooting, the timing could be right for the Halos to get Mike Trout’s first playoff victory. Coming off a bumpy year by his peerless standards, Trout is back along with 3B Anthony Rendon for their first full season together. Rendon picked up steam after a rocky start in LA, as did the rest of the irrepressible Maddon’s first team in Anaheim. Starting pitching was the Angels’ biggest problem, but new GM Minasian addressed it only by acquiring Quintana and Cobb instead of bigger-name targets. Starting with new closer Iglesias, Minasian is also overhauling the awful bullpen in a project that’s likely to continue into the season. While they’re talented enough to win now, this also is a transition year for the Angels, with only four players under contract past 2021 — including Shohei Ohtani, who will be a two-way player again after a rough 2020. This is also a probable farewell season for 41-year-old Albert Pujols, the oldest player in the majors as he hits the final summer of his 10-year contract with a fraction of his prime effectiveness. Fifth in major league history with 662 homers, Pujols needs 34 to catch Alex Rodriguez for fourth, but he hasn’t reached that mark since 2015. ___ Texas Rangers Manager: Chris Woodward (third season). 2020: 22-38, fifth place. Training Town: Surprise, Arizona. Park: Surprise Stadium. First Workout: Feb. 17/22. He’s Here: RHP Kohei Arihara, LF David Dahl, DH/OF Khris Davis, CF Delino DeShields, RHP Dane Dunning, 1B Nate Lowe, RHP Mike Foltynewicz, C Jonah Heim, INF Charlie Culberson. He’s Outta Here: SS Elvis Andrus, RHP Jesse Chavez, LF Shin-Soo Choo, INF Derek Dietrich, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Lance Lynn, C Jeff Mathis, RHP Rafael Montero, INF/OF Danny Santana. Going campin’: The rebuilding Rangers traded the lone player left from their only two World Series appearances a decade ago, sending the 32-year-old Andrus to division rival Oakland this month. Texas had already made it clear that Isiah Kiner-Falefa would go to spring training as its top shortstop over Andrus, whose 12 seasons as the starter included the 2010 and 2011 AL championship teams. Kiner-Falefa won a Gold Glove at 3B last season, but the 25-year-old Hawaiian is a natural shortstop. There could also be a change at second base. Nick Solak will compete with long-struggling Rougned Odor (.167 last season), who is no longer guaranteed a starting job even while owed $24 million over two more seasons. Joey Gallo, an All-Star in his injury-shortened 2019 season, won a Gold Glove in right field last year, but hit only .181 with 79 strikeouts and 10 homers in 57 games. Dahl was an NL All-Star with Colorado in 2019, and slugger Davis came over from the A’s in the Andrus deal. Veteran RHPs Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles, who were a combined 3-12 last season, are the top starters remaining after the off-season departures of Lynn (trade) and Kluber (free agency). Innings-eating Arihara, a former rookie of the year in Japan, signed for two years, and Foltynewicz one year. Dunning, obtained from the White Sox for Lynn, is among several youngsters competing for a rotation spot. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
A team-by-team look at the American League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad: ___ Minnesota Twins Manager: Rocco Baldelli (third season). 2020: 36-24, first place, lost to Houston in first round of playoffs. Training Town: Fort Myers, Florida. Park: Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex. First Workout: Feb. 19/23. He’s Here: SS Andrelton Simmons, RHP Alex Colomé, LHP J.A. Happ, RHP Hansel Robles, RHP Shaun Anderson, RHP Ian Hamilton, OF Keon Broxton, LHP Andrew Albers. He’s Outta Here: LF Eddie Rosario, RHP Sergio Romo, RHP Trevor May, RHP Jake Odorizzi, INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, LHP Rich Hill, RHP Tyler Clippard, RHP Matt Wisler, INF Ehire Adrianza, C Alex Avila. Going campin’: The Twins return largely the same team that won the last two AL Central titles, aiming to end their major league-record 18-game post-season losing streak. The pitching staff was superb during the pandemic-shortened 2020 schedule, with only the World Series champion Dodgers, Cleveland and AL champion Tampa Bay beating Minnesota’s team ERA of 3.58. José Berríos, Kenta Maeda, Michael Pineda and Happ comprise a formidable and experienced quartet of starters, with the fifth spot in the rotation qualifying as one of the few competitions for the Twins to evaluate. Randy Dobnak will get another chance, with Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe also in the mix. Though key relievers Romo, May, Clippard and Wisler all departed as free agents, the signing of Colomé away from division rival Chicago ought to strengthen the bullpen and reduce the pressure on Taylor Rogers, who had his worst of five big league seasons in 2020. Robles is another newcomer with closing experience. Perhaps the most important move toward maintaining strong pitching was the addition of Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner who will anchor the defence along with CF Byron Buxton. Jorge Polanco should have a smooth transition to 2B, where his skill set is a better fit. Top prospect Alex Kirilloff appears ready to become an everyday player and replace Rosario, though if the 23-year-old needs more time, Jake Cave and Brent Rooker are capable of filling in as well. The health of the oft-injured Buxton and 3B Josh Donaldson, whose calf strain limited him to 28 games last season, will be a priority in camp. Slightly more than 2,400 fans (about 28% capacity) will be admitted to home spring training games, with a physically distanced plan utilizing a pod system and tickets sold in sets of two or four contiguous seats. ___ Cleveland Indians Manager: Terry Francona (ninth season). 2020: 35-25, second place, lost to Yankees in first round of playoffs. Training Town: Goodyear, Arizona. Park: Goodyear Ballpark. First Workout: Feb. 18/22. He’s Here: OF Eddie Rosario, INF Andrés Giménez, INF Amed Rosario, RHP Bryan Shaw. He’s Outta Here: SS Francisco Lindor, RHP Carlos Carrasco, 1B Carlos Santana, LHP Brad Hand, OF Tyler Naquin, LHP Oliver Pérez, RHP Adam Cimber, OF Delino DeShields Jr. Going campin’: The departure of Lindor, one of the best all-around players in club history, has further soured and disappointed Indians fans while creating a humungous hole that may never be adequately filled. Giménez and Amed Rosario, who both came over in the trade with the Mets, will get a crack at shortstop. Luckily, the Indians have 3B José Ramírez to stabilize the left side of their infield, and Gold Glove 2B César Hernández’s return after a solid 2020 season gives Francona a dependable defender and probable leadoff hitter. Eddie Rosario’s surprise signing — he destroyed Cleveland pitching while with Minnesota — boosts an outfield that still has a lot of question marks. The Indians will lean on one of the AL’s best pitching staffs, led by Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, now the unquestioned ace. It’s possible the team may try to lock up the right-hander to a long-term deal this spring. Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes will get a shot to win the starting job at first base. If he has a big camp, top prospect Nolan Jones could put pressure on the team to include him on the opening day roster. The Indians will not allow fans at their complex for workouts, and the club is still finalizing plans for spring games. ___ Chicago White Sox Manager: Tony La Russa (first season of second stint with team). 2020: 35-25, third place, wild card, lost to Oakland in first round of playoffs. Training Town: Glendale, Arizona. Park: Camelback Ranch. First Workout: Feb. 17/22. He’s Here: Manager Tony La Russa, RHP Liam Hendriks, RHP Lance Lynn, OF Adam Eaton, C Jonathan Lucroy. He’s Outta Here: Manager Rick Renteria, DH Edwin Encarnación, C James McCann, RHP Alex Colomé, 2B Yolmer Sanchez, LHP Gio Gonzalez, CF Jarrod Dyson, RHP Dane Dunning, RF Nomar Mazara. Going campin’: The White Sox made the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and ended a run of seven losing seasons last year. Now, they’re aiming for the biggest prize of all. Chicago loaded up in the off-season while other teams were cutting expenses, hoping to bring home its first World Series championship since 2005 and only the second since 1917. The club made an eye-opening change in the dugout when it brought back Hall of Famer and three-time champion La Russa to take over for Renteria. The move came 34 years after the White Sox fired La Russa, who went on to win a title with Oakland and two more with St. Louis. But he hasn’t filled out a lineup card since the Cardinals won the World Series in 2011. Something else to watch: How will he relate to a vibrant, fun-loving team? But that wasn’t the only big move the White Sox made. They added arguably the game’s best closer when they signed Hendriks to a $54 million, three-year deal. The Australian was on the mound when Oakland knocked off Chicago in their wild-card series. The White Sox also acquired Lynn from Texas, adding a workhorse starter to go with ace Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel. And the lineup — anchored by AL MVP Jose Abreu and 2019 major league batting champion Tim Anderson — is deep. It’s not clear if fans will be allowed to attend games at Camelback Ranch. ___ Kansas City Royals Manager: Mike Matheny (second season). 2020: 26-34, fourth place. Training Town: Surprise, Arizona. Park: Surprise Stadium. First Workout: Feb. 17/22. He’s Here: LHP Mike Minor, 1B/DH Carlos Santana, OF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Wade Davis, RHP Ervin Santana, CF Michael A. Taylor, RHP Carlos Sanabria, 2B Hanser Alberto. He’s Outta Here: LF Alex Gordon, OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Ian Kennedy, 3B Maikel Franco, RHP Glenn Sparkman, RHP Matt Harvey. Going campin’: The improvement of the Royals came largely from the improvement of their young core, which they hope will usher in their next winning window. RHP Brady Singer nearly pitched a no-hitter during a promising pandemic-shortened season, and fellow rookie LHP Kris Bubic also made his big league debut. More young pitching could be on the way with LHPs Asa Lacy and Daniel Lynch and RHPs Jackson Kowar and Jonathan Bowlen providing the framework for what could be a dominant rotation in the next few years. The Royals lost one of the game’s premier defensive outfielders when Gordon retired, but he had struggled the last few seasons at the plate. He'll be replaced by Benintendi, acquired from Boston in a deal that sent Cordero to the Red Sox. The Royals filled their leadership vacuum by signing Santana, who made life miserable for them for years as a member of the AL Central-rival Indians. Matheny thought the Royals were close to competing by the end of last season, and the team showed positive signs. Expectations are there for a breakthrough this year. ___ Detroit Tigers Manager: AJ Hinch (first season). 2020: 23-35, fifth place. Training Town: Lakeland, Florida. Park: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. First Workout: Feb. 17/22. He’s Here: Manager AJ Hinch, C Wilson Ramos, OF Robbie Grossman, RHP Jose Urena, LHP Derek Holland, LHP Robbie Ross Jr., LHP Miguel Del Pozo, C Dustin Garneau, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 3B Renato Nunez, INF Greg Garcia. He’s Outta Here: Manager Ron Gardenhire, C Austin Romine, RHP Ivan Nova, RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1B C.J. Cron, 1B Brandon Dixon, RHP Anthony Castro. Going campin’: The rebuilding Tigers haven’t made the post-season since 2014 and haven’t really been in contention since 2016. Hinch takes over as manager after serving his suspension in the aftermath of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. He inherits a team with a handful of promising pitching prospects, a couple of whom made their big league debuts in 2020. Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal had their ups and downs last season with the Tigers. Matt Manning is also highly regarded but hasn’t reached the majors yet. Detroit got some bad news in December when the team announced that RHP Alex Faedo — another one of those promising prospects — would need reconstructive arm surgery. INF Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in last year’s draft, is another one to watch. Among the established players, Miguel Cabrera is approaching his 38th birthday and needs 13 home runs to reach 500. The Tigers weren’t too active this off-season, but Ramos should help the team’s catching situation and Grossman adds a veteran bat to the outfield. Lakeland’s director of parks and recreation said recently that seating capacity at spring training games would be reduced to 2,000 in order to maintain physical distancing protocols. The city said additional protocols would be announced in the coming weeks. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
A team-by-team look at the American League East entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad: ___ Tampa Bay Rays Manager: Kevin Cash (seventh season). 2020: 40-20, first place, AL champions, lost to Dodgers in World Series. Training Town: Port Charlotte, Florida. Park: Charlotte Sports Park. First Workout: Feb. 18/23. He’s Here: RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Chris Archer, C Francisco Mejia, RHP Luis Patiño. He’s Outta Here: LHP Blake Snell, RHP Charlie Morton, OF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Aaron Slegers, 1B Nate Lowe, LHP Aaron Loup, LHP Jose Alvarado, 1B Brian O’Grady, RHP Chaz Roe, RHP Oliver Drake, LHP Sean Gilmartin. Going campin’: The AL champions are coming off their first division title in a decade and first World Series appearance in 12 years, but they have to replace their top two starting pitchers after declining a $15 million option on Morton and trading Snell to San Diego. The Rays are counting on RHP Tyler Glasnow to step up into a leading role, and former All-Stars Wacha and Archer signed as free agents to compete for spots in a revamped rotation. Patiño, a prized prospect acquired for Snell, could also earn a spot. A versatile lineup will be largely the same, with young OF Randy Arozarena getting more playing time after a breakout post-season and Cash continuing to make liberal use of a deep bench. The offence averaged 4.82 runs per game during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, its best showing in 10 years, but the Rays remain a team built on pitching and defence. A major league-high 12 pitchers earned saves last season, tying a big league record. Rays pitchers posted a 3.56 ERA — third in the majors behind the Dodgers (3.04) and Indians (3.29). ___ New York Yankees Manager: Aaron Boone (fourth season). 2020: 33-27, second place, lost to Rays in Division Series. Training Town: Tampa, Florida. Park: George Steinbrenner Field. First Workout: Feb. 17/22. He’s Here: RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Jameson Taillon, RHP Darren O’Day, RHP Domingo Germán (returning from domestic violence suspension), RHP Adam Warren, RHP Jhoulys Chacín (deal pending), RHP Asher Wojciechowski (deal pending). He’s Outta Here: RHP Masahiro Tanaka, LHP James Paxton, LHP J.A. Happ, RHP Tommy Kahnle, RHP Jonathan Holder, OF Brett Gardner, C Erik Kratz. Going campin’: A new-look rotation includes Kluber and Taillon, high-risk additions who due to injuries have combined for one inning since May 1, 2019. They join ace Gerrit Cole, RHP Deivi García and LHP Jordan Montgomery, with RHP Michael King a contender. RHP Luis Severino is expected back this summer following Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27. New York allowed Tanaka to return to Japan after seven seasons in pinstripes and also did not re-sign Paxton or Happ. 3B Gio Urshela is recovering from surgery Dec. 4 to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, a procedure with an anticipated recovery time of three months. 1B Luke Voit had a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat plantar fasciitis in his left foot after leading the majors in home runs. 2B DJ LeMahieu re-signed for $90 million over six years after becoming the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. RF Aaron Judge and DH Giancarlo Stanton are trying yoga after both missed a majority of their second straight season due to injuries. Focus will be on C Gary Sánchez, who struggled at the plate for the third straight year, hit a career-worst .147 and was benched in favour of Kyle Higashioka for four of five Division Series games. New York is seeking to be more consistent: The pandemic-shortened season included a 16-6 start followed by a 5-15 slide, a 10-game winning streak and six losses in the last eight games. The Yankees were 22-9 at home and 11-18 on the road. A long-ball dependent offence scored 156 of 315 runs on homers. ___ Toronto Blue Jays Manager: Charlie Montoyo (third season). 2020: 32-28, third place, wild card, lost to Rays in first round of playoffs. Training Town: Dunedin, Florida. Park: TD Ballpark. First Workout: Feb. 18/22. He’s Here: OF George Springer, INF Marcus Semien, RHP Kirby Yates, LHP Steven Matz, RHP Tyler Chatwood. He’s Outta Here: RHP Ken Giles, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Anthony Bass, RHP Matt Shoemaker, INF Travis Shaw, INF Jonathan Villar, INF Joe Panik, RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Sean Reid-Foley, OF Billy McKinney, RHP Yennsy Diaz, RHP Wilmer Font. Going campin’: The Blue Jays signed free agent Springer to the richest deal in club history, $150 million over six years, adding veteran leadership to a youthful, talented team that earned a wild card in last year's expanded post-season format. In Toronto’s young core, Springer said he saw echoes of the Astros group he played with that won the 2017 World Series. Semien, who signed an $18 million, one-year deal, is another playoff veteran for young sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Cavan Biggio to emulate and learn from. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu leads the pitching staff, and free agent Yates appears to be the likely closer, but questions remain about Toronto’s rotation depth. The Blue Jays also head into spring training unsure where they’ll play regular-season games, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping the U.S.-Canada border closed to non-essential travel. An extended stay in Florida is one possible outcome for the Blue Jays, who just opened a state-of-the-art training complex a short drive from their spring training stadium. ___ Baltimore Orioles Manager: Brandon Hyde (third season). 2020: 25-35, fourth place. Training Town: Sarasota, Florida. Park: Ed Smith Stadium. First Workout: Feb. 17/22. He’s Here: RHP Félix Hernández, SS Freddy Galvis, RHP Ashton Goudeau, OF Chris Shaw, 2B Yolmer Sanchez, RHP Mac Sceroler, RHP Tyler Wells. He’s Outta Here: RHP Alex Cobb, 2B Hanser Alberto, SS Jose Iglesias, OF Dwight Smith, 1B Renato Nunez, RHP David Hess, INF Andrew Velazquez, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Kohl Stewart. Going campin’: Although the Orioles appeared to make some progress last year following two straight 100-loss seasons, general manager Mike Elias remains focused on long-term stability in his effort to slash the payroll and rebuild the franchise with draft picks and prospects obtained via trades for veteran talent. The off-season trades of Cobb and Iglesias, along with the willingness to part with Alberto and Nunez, means 2021 will serve merely to groom several of the younger players. Hyde will monitor that talent in spring training while seeking to build a rotation and a bullpen without a whole lot of major league experience. The pending return of OF/1B Trey Mancini following his bout with cancer projects as one of the feel-good stories in a camp that otherwise will feature a bunch of players looking to make a positive impression by showing their potential as big leaguers. The exception is 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner Hernández, who’s looking to earn a job at the front of the rotation with 2019 All-Star John Means. ___ Boston Red Sox Manager: Alex Cora (third season, first of second stint with team). 2020: 24-36, fifth place. Training Town: Fort Myers, Florida. Park: JetBlue Park at Fenway South. First Workout: Feb. 18/22. He’s Here: Manager Alex Cora, 2B Enrique Hernández, RHP Garrett Richards, LF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Adam Ottavino, OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Garrett Whitlock, RHP Josh Winckowski. He’s Outta Here: Manager Ron Roenicke, 2B Dustin Pedroia, OF Andrew Benintendi, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., SS C.J. Chatham, C Devy Grullon, LHP Yoan Aybar, RHP Robert Stock, LHP Matt Hall, RHP Ryan Weber, RHP Collin McHugh, RHP Domingo Tapia. Going campin’: Last year was a lost season for the Red Sox. Just two years removed from their fourth World Series championship in 15 seasons, the team fired Cora in the wake of the Houston sign-stealing scandal, and traded 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price to the Dodgers in a salary dump. The Red Sox were also without LHP Chris Sale, who missed the entire season recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Eduardo Rodriguez, who was out with heart inflammation caused by COVID-19. Roenicke, promoted from bench coach after players started reporting to spring training, didn’t have much of a chance. So the Red Sox moved on and called on Cora, who served his one-year suspension for his role in the Astros scandal. The team’s best hope of getting out of the cellar of the stacked AL East in 2021 is that he relights a spark in J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers, who both struggled during the pandemic-shortened season; Rodriguez returns strong and Sale is able to recover by midseason. The retirement of Pedroia, who played only nine games in the past three years, provides clarity at second base and opened a spot that Hernández should fill. SS Xander Bogaerts is signed to a long-term deal and could become the star future teams are built around. Or, he could become the next Betts. CF Alex Verdugo, the biggest acquisition in the Dodgers deal, is also a piece for the future. JetBlue Park will open at about one-fourth capacity, around 2,400 fans each game. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CHICAGO — The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins off injured reserve on Thursday. Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3. He is 2-2-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in six games this season. Columbus also recalled defenceman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad ahead of Thursday night's game at Chicago. Peeke, who turns 23 on March 17, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2016 draft. He made his NHL debut last season, finishing with a goal and two assists in 22 games. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press