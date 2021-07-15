Double amputee vows to dance with her husband again to celebrate anniversary
A devoted wife and mother vows to dance with her husband again to celebrate their 26 years of marriage after both her legs were amputated due to a rare blood clot.
The only thing that could stop Devin Booker in Game 4 of the NBA Finals was foul trouble.
The Toronto Blue Jays won't find out by this weekend whether they will get permission from the federal government to play in Canada soon.
Toronto FC and CF Montreal have been given the green light to play at home this weekend, with a limited number of fans in the stands.
Brent Sopel spoke candidly about the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual abuse scandal.
What a postseason for Booker.
Baseball extended Bauer's leave a second time as it awaits more information on the case.
Shohei Ohtani was the main attraction at the All-Star Game, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stole the show.
ESPN reportedly offered Maria Taylor $3 million to stay with the network.
Is Genie Bouchard about to make a rapper's career?
The Blue Jays phenom completely stole the show on Tuesday, socking a massive 468-foot dinger and becoming the youngest ever MLB All-Star Game MVP.
Sherman, 33, is being held without bail.
The Vancouver Canucks' new American Hockey League affiliate will be called Abbotsford Canucks. Here's what you need to know about its branding.
The instruction include short answers for questions on Black Lives Matter, sexual harassment and doping violations in their home country.
Is Jacob deGrom headed for the record books? Are the Yankees and Braves done? And is there a better long-shot World Series pick than the Giants?
The soccer star's deal expired in June and Barcelona had to find a way to pay him.
At a time when vaccinations have allowed sports to return to normalcy across much of the globe, Japan remains an exception. Why?
It wasn’t a buzzer-beater, and it wasn’t the final difference in the 109-103 series-tying Game 4 win for the Bucks. But it was the defining play for Antetokounmpo — for this series and perhaps for his career.
The Bucks star broke down the key play in Milwaukee’s victory that even the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at two games apiece.
A few weeks after Spain’s victory in the basketball tournament for the mentally disabled, an undercover journalist revealed the unthinkable: 10 of the 12 sacred players were in fact… not truly handicapped!
A few weeks after an uprising in Budapest was brutally squelched by the Soviet army, the Hungary–USSR conflict resurfaced violently at the Melbourne Games during a water polo match between the two countries.