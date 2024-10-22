Dortmund's final preparations before facing Real Madrid
Check out Dortmund’s latest training session before facing Real Madrid in the UCL.
Check out Dortmund’s latest training session before facing Real Madrid in the UCL.
Week 7 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Patrick Mahomes, Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud and others.
The Chargers and Cardinals both had trouble scoring on Monday night.
The Buccaneers lost both of their star receivers to injury on Monday night.
MLB will install a natural grass field for the Athletics in West Sacramento in an effort to keep temperatures down during ballgames.
Mike Evans writhed in pain after a pass breakup then limped off the field.
Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in Denver.
Brandon Aiyuk was carted off the field after taking a hard hit directly to his knee on Sunday.
Flagg joins five fifth-year seniors on the six-man team.
NBC chooses Colts-Vikings over Jaguars-Eagles for its Week 9 "Sunday Night Football" telecast.
College football has more undefeated teams at this point than it’s had in nearly a decade. Which of them will remain unscathed and which will stumble?
Will there be a new champ this year? Our writers weigh in.
"The man's not perfect," Garrett said. "He doesn't need to be. None of us are expected to be perfect."
The Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy-backed golf league will tee off early in 2025.
Refuel your fantasy football rosters ahead of Week 8 with these waiver wire pickups from analyst Andy Behrens!
While it ended in disappointment, this New York team accomplished something meaningful.
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones continue their conversation from last week, discussing the biggest NBA storylines heading into the start of the 2024-25 regular season.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways & reactions to Week 7 of NFL action.
Why would you doubt Georgia in a big game? On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the craziness of Week 8. They dig in on the chaos of Georgia's win over Texas, especially the controversial officiating decision in the second half.
The Mets had a magical run into October, but they have some big decisions to make this offseason.
The Dodgers are headed back to the World Series — their fourth in the past eight seasons.