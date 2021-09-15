Dorries departs Number 10 after cabinet promotion

The Canadian Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says "there's no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California. “I'm here and committed to try to build an organization," Meyer added. Meyer's name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (20