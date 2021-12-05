Dorion right to renege: Senators' rebuild remains ongoing
Pierre Dorion had to walk back the excitement he showed before the season after Ottawa's awful start.
Pierre Dorion had to walk back the excitement he showed before the season after Ottawa's awful start.
Despite a bevy of untapped coaching talent, NHL teams have constantly looked in the same saturated places when filling senior-management positions.
The 2019 US Open champ is opting to spend a few extra months getting mentally and physically ready for the 2022 season.
Six weeks into the season, there’s a two-way race for the top spot between Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley.
Bruce Boudreau has an incredible track record of success. But is that what the Canucks need right now?
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the team's bench having a great game, why the defence has improved and a few suggestions he gave Pascal Siakam regarding his approach on offence.
No more tinkering around the edges. It's high time the Blazers trade Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum.
Spezza tracked down the Jets defenceman after teammate Rasmus Sandin was stung with a dangerous knee-on-knee hit.
A miserable start to the season has triggered another coaching change in Philly.
The 3-year that tested positive for betamethasone after winning the Derby in May collapsed on the Santa Anita track Monday morning.
Divock Origi's knack for late goals was on display again as the Liverpool striker snatched a crucial three-points for the Reds with an injury time winner against Wolves.
Pascal Siakam has found a strange new good-luck charm in his newborn niece.
It was an angry, violent and controversial night as the Jets came away with a win over the Leafs.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
The Ducks play five games in Week 9 of the fantasy hockey season, making them the ultimate team to target on the waiver wire.
Argos players jumped up the stands at BMO Field to confront the Tiger-Cats fan, who for some reason thought it would be a good idea to fight them.
The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.
Rodgers, a two-time national champion and Nebraska's first Heisman Trophy winner, developed pneumonia after being admitted to a hospital on Thanksgiving.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau pulled Kemba Walker out of the rotation last week after a tough start to the season.
Yahoo Sports College Insider Pete Thamel explains how Miami was able to draw Mario Cristobal away from Oregon, how Manny Diaz was caught in the crossfire, and who will be on the short list of candidates for the open Ducks job.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Coach Brandon Staley said that Allen's status "is day to day right now, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days.” The Chargers (7-5) — who are in possession of the AFC's second wild-card spot — host the New York Giants this week before a key matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 16. Allen had five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-22 v