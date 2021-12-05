Dorion right to renege: Senators' rebuild remains ongoing

The Canadian Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Coach Brandon Staley said that Allen's status "is day to day right now, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days.” The Chargers (7-5) — who are in possession of the AFC's second wild-card spot — host the New York Giants this week before a key matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 16. Allen had five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-22 v