Dorian Finney-Smith rises to block the shot
Dorian Finney-Smith rises to block the shot, 11/17/2024
Dorian Finney-Smith rises to block the shot, 11/17/2024
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The Bulldogs are right back in the SEC title and playoff race with a statement win over the Vols.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
Hunter is -500 to win the award with two weeks to go in the regular season.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Over 20 teams can claim they have a path to the College Football Playoff with two weeks to go in the regular season.
Hunter scored a rushing TD, grabbed an interception and made a highlight-reel catch.
Colorado's biggest fan received a heartwarming gesture from the crowd at Folsom Field during the Buffaloes' win over Utah.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
Georgia kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win over Tennessee.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start Saturday night.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as they discuss which teams intrigue them the most this offseason before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his Week 11 starts and sits to help set your lineups.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers Week 11's fantasy football traffic report to help make your start/sit decisions.