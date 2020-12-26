Dorian Finney-Smith with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers
EDMONTON — Roman Faith scored late in the third period as Slovakia beat Switzerland 1-0 in the opening game of the world junior hockey championship on Friday.Slovakia goaltender Simon Latkoczy registered the shutout, recording 28 saves. He made a highlight-reel glove save on Inaki Baragano on a Swiss power play late in the third period at Rogers Place.Faith scored at 14:17 of the third, banging a loose puck from the slot past Thibault Fatton.Slovakia returns to action Sunday against Canada. The Swiss play Finland the same day.Slovakia and Switzerland lost in quarterfinal action last year. Switzerland fell to Russia and Slovakia dropped a game against Canada.Switzerland crushed Slovakia 7-2 in preliminary-round action last year.The United States are scheduled to face Russia later Saturday night.FINLAND 5, GERMANY 3Ottawa Senators prospect Tim Stuetztle scored a goal and an assist for the Germans, but they fell short against Anton Lundell and the Finns as they lost 5-3. Finland got goals from five different goal scorers, Anton Lundell, Aku Raty, Mikael Pyythia, Topi Niemela and Henrik Nikkanen in the victory. The Germans were without nine players due to COVID-19 protocols. Three of their players will be in quarantine until Dec. 27, while five others will be quarantined until the 29th. An additional German player tested positive yesterday and must be in quarantine until Jan. 4. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020.The Canadian Press
In Quinton Byfield's Instagram bio, there is a smile emoji and a link to the definition of the word.The use of emojis, sometimes overused in today's world, can help define Byfield as he tries to make a positive impact and embrace every experience given to him.Last year, as the youngest player on Team Canada at the world juniors, Byfield was primarily used as a 13th forward during the tournament and didn't play a single minute in the gold-medal game, but that didn't phase Byfield. Instead, he embraced it."I didn't play much, but I really felt it helped me develop in my hockey career. I got to see what it takes to perform on the world stage," said Byfield earlier this week from his hotel in Edmonton."Going into the tournament [last year] it was really iffy if I was going to make the team or not. I wanted to take any spot just to play and be part of the team and embrace any role given to me. My focus was on the team's success, and that was an experience I'll never forget."This year, Byfield is still the youngest player on Team Canada, but the 18-year-old centre is ready to make a bigger impact in his second chance — especially after captain Kirby Dach was lost to a wrist injury in Wednesday's pre-tournament game against Russia."The coaches talked to each one of us before camp started and they expect more out of me. "They want me to be a bigger part of the team and take on more of an offensive role and I'm ready for it," Byfield said.Expectations have always been big for the six-foot-five, 220-pound centre who was once tasked with turning around a Sudbury Wolves organization that had fallen on hard times. He helped turn Sudbury into a contender again and his impact spread further than just on the ice — it was felt throughout the city with his charitable efforts helping sick kids.WATCH | Quinton Byfield discusses being the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history:Last season, before COVID-19 shut down the sports world, Byfield put up 32 goals and 80 points in 52 games and was poised to help the Wolves go on a Memorial Cup run, just two years after the team drafted him with the first overall pick."We knew he was going to be special from the moment he stepped on the ice for his first practice with us. He had that wow factor," said Wolves GM Rob Papineau."He's always had a positive attitude and a leader who's willing to take on any challenge. He's an amazing young role model for people. He's been huge for our team and the city. He's going to go down as likely as the greatest Wolves player in our franchise history."Every single time he was on the ice you would get to the edge of your seat. Every shift was anticipated and he delivered for us. We're proud that he will always be a Sudbury Wolf."In a year, where the 18-year-old faced the pressures of the NHL draft in the middle of a global pandemic, that didn't stop him from becoming the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history after the Los Angeles Kings selected him with the second overall pick.'I want to use my platform to have a positive influence'When the NHL returned to play this summer, Byfield watched Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba show incredible courage before the national anthem of the opening game by delivering a heartfelt speech about racism and social injustice that sparked others around the NHL to speak up and take action.Making history is special for Byfield, but he wants to use his platform to help create change in a sport that is working hard to fix issues of race and equality."Down the road, that is definitely something I want to be a part of. I want to use my platform to have a positive influence on the game," said Byfield."I was always welcomed and never really faced anything like that, but I want everyone to have the same dream, no matter their skin colour or where they come from."
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during the Los Angeles Lakers' 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.Montrezl Harrell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, and Dennis Schröder had 18 points and six assists in a second strong game for both new additions to the NBA champions. Los Angeles outrebounded Dallas 53-27 and closed out its first win of the season with a dominant fourth quarter.Luka Doncic had 27 points and seven assists in his first starring role in the NBA’s showcase Christmas evening game for Dallas. Josh Richardson and Trey Burke had 17 points apiece as the Mavs started 0-2 with a late fade at Staples Center.James moved into second place behind Kobe Bryant for the most points scored on Christmas, passing Oscar Robertson in the third quarter. James has 383 points in 15 games on Christmas, while Bryant had 395 in 16 holiday appearances.The Lakers were aggressive and accurate from the opening tip, taking a 69-57 halftime lead while hitting 61.4% of their shots.Doncic went 3 for 10 in the first half but combined with Burke for 22 points in the third quarter to keep it close.TIP-INSMavericks: This was Dallas' only scheduled meeting with the Lakers this season. ... The Mavs got fewer offensive rebounds (3) than Harrell (5).Lakers: Davis was accidentally elbowed in the face by Burke in the first quarter. He had a split lip, but stayed in. ... Wesley Matthews, Marc Gasol and Alfonzo McKinnie all scored their first points for the Lakers after going scoreless in the opener. ... They wore powder-blue warmups over their silver-on-white Christmas uniforms with blue accents.UP NEXTMavericks: Visit Clippers on Sunday.Lakers: Host Timberwolves on Sunday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns in a game and finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Friday and clinch a fourth straight NFC South title. Wearing different colored shoes — one red and one green on Christmas Day — Kamara sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. He added scoring runs of 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries. Kamara equaled a record set by Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers in 1929 for the Chicago Cardinals. “The offensive line gets the game ball for sure, kudos to them,” Kamara said. “Sean (Payton, the Saints coach) dialed it up, I did the small part. “Today was a great day, we got out first goal, division title. Gonna take it from there." Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963. The Saints (11-4) never punted, and set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583. They might have won by a greater margin if not for a pair interceptions of Drew Brees, one of them on a pass that deflected off receiver Emmanuel Sanders' hands. Brees completed 19 of 26 throws for 311 yards in his second game back from rib and lung injuries that had sidelined him for four games. Sanders had four catches for 83 yards, while tight end Jared Cook caught three passes for 82 yards. New Orleans' 264 yards rushing were the most by a Vikings opponent in head coach Mike Zimmer's seven seasons. New Orleans native Irv Smith Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Vikings, the second pulling Minnesota to 31-27. But the Saints responded with two short touchdown runs by Kamara and one by reserve QB Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Kirk Cousins passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who never led and trailed for good after Kamara's second TD in the first quarter. In a game that saw both defences struggle, Saints receiver Marquez Callaway made a play that any defensive back would appreciate when he prevented Eric Wilson from intercepting a pass Brees thrown right at the linebacker. Brees took advantage of the second chance, hitting Callaway for 11 yards on the next play and then finding Cook for a 19-yard gain to the Vikings 6. That set up Kamara's third TD run of the half to put New Orleans up 24-14. INJURIES Vikings: Minnesota did not report any injuries. Saints: LB Kwan Alexander injured his right ankle late in the third quarter. He was initially helped off the field but later took a cart from the sideline to the locker room. UP NEXT Vikings: visit Detroit on Jan. 3, the final Sunday of the regular season. Saints: visit Carolina on Jan. 3. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Brett Martel, The Associated Press
Now this is a week NFL fans can truly celebrate.First off, it appears the league will complete the 2020 portion of the schedule on time and with no cancellations. Secondly, there are only two games in Week 16 that have no post-season implications.Plus, there's pro football on four straight days, starting with New Orleans clinching the NFC South by beating Minnesota 52-33 as Alvin Kamara tied the NFL record with six touchdowns rushing. The weekend concludes with the AFC East champion Bills — how sweet that must sound in Western New York — getting a chance to stomp on their tormentors, the Patriots on Monday night.“This week is what all of that’s about,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says. “It’s to get to this point, being a championship opportunity, continuing to pose each game that we play as a championship opportunity so we’re practicing that mentality so that when we get here, we do exactly that again. So hopefully, all of the lessons stick, and we carry on.”Los Angeles Rams (9-5) at Seattle (10-4)The Seahawks will clinch their first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory. It would be the fifth division title for Seattle since Carroll’s arrival in 2010.“We have finished well in our season,” he says. “We finished with a lot of good wins at the end of the year, and this is another opportunity to demonstrate that we get it and we know what we’re doing. Philosophically, we’re tight and connected, and that we can go out and perform like we’re capable against a really great football team. So nothing changes.”The Rams have won five of their past six against Seattle while averaging nearly 32 points per game, and would clinch a third playoff berth in four seasons under Sean McVay with a win. But they come off a stinker of a loss to the Jets.Saints 52, Vikings 33, FridayKamara became the first player since 1929 to score six touchdowns on the ground in one game in the Saints' victory that gave them a fourth consecutive division crown. At 11-4, they still have a shot at the top overall NFC seed.Kamara scored on runs of 40, 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards as he equaled the achievement of Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers. Kamara rushed for 155 yards.Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from contention.Indianapolis (10-4) at Pittsburgh (11-3)Lots riding here, too.The Steelers, the first team to lose three straight following an 11-0 start since the 1969 Rams, still win the AFC North by beating the Colts or a loss by Cleveland to the Jets. Pittsburgh has won six in a row in this series, but these Steelers are reeling. They do have a sack in an NFL-record 71 straight games and have sacked Philip Rivers 15 times during seven games while he played for the Chargers.Indianapolis has won five of six and can earn a post-season berth with a victory and a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. Rivers needs one touchdown pass to tie Dan Marino (420) for fifth on the career list. Rivers has had two or more TD passes in five straight games.Tennessee (10-4) at Green Bay (11-3)The Titans need a win to clinch a playoff berth for a third time in four seasons. Tennessee also can clinch with a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. The Titans grab their first AFC South title since 2008 with a win and a loss by the Colts.Tennessee is 3-0 against the NFC North this season. In NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, it has a prime weapon. Henry has a career-high 1,679 yards rushing and 15 touchdown runs. He's the fourth player in NFL history to run for 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in back-to-back seasons.The Packers already have clinched the NFC North and earn the conference's top seed and only bye with a win while the Rams beat or tie Seattle. Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 40 TD passes with only four picks, while his main target, Davante Adams, has 14 TD catches.Atlanta (4-10) at Kansas City (13-1)Not only are the Chiefs division champs for the fifth successive season, they could match the Packers (2011) for the best regular season by a reigning Super Bowl champion. A win gives them the coveted AFC opening-round bye.The Chiefs also could tie the longest regular-season win streak in franchise history with their 10th straight. Kansas City has never won 14 games in a season.While Matt Ryan completed passes to 11 receivers against the Bucs, his main target with Julio Jones hobbled is Calvin Ridley. He had career bests of 10 catches for 163 yards last week, and Ridley's seven 100-yard games lead the NFL.Tampa Bay (9-5) at Detroit (5-9), SaturdayTom Brady is accustomed to this scenario even as his current team is in uncharted waters since 2007. The Bucs need a win or a Chicago loss to clinch their first post-season berth since then. Tampa Bay’s 13-year playoff drought is the NFL’s second-longest string behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that is about to end.As for Brady, well, he does have those six Super Bowl rings from his time in New England. Only once while he was healthy and the full-time starter there (2002) did the Patriots not make the playoffs.Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell will miss the game because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will run the team.San Francisco (5-9) at Arizona (8-6), SaturdayAn NFL first: The game will air nationally exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and Amazon’s other services. The game will also be broadcast in Arizona’s and San Francisco’s home markets.Arizona is trying for its fifth season sweep over San Francisco in the past six seasons, as well as holding on to the final NFC wild-card spot.The Niners are playing a road game at their temporary home in Arizona after being forced out of their home stadium because of coronavirus rules. San Francisco lost its two home games at State Farm Stadium.Miami (9-5) at Las Vegas (7-7), SaturdayAs the Raiders have plunged almost out of playoff contention, Miami has compiled some impressive numbers. Last year the Dolphins allowed an NFL-worst 30.9 points per game. This season they’re allowing 18.4 per game, the league’s lowest average. The Dolphins have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. Cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with nine interceptions, more than nine teams, and Miami has allowed 16 TDs passing after giving up a league-high 39 last year.The Raiders are 2-5 at home in their first year in Las Vegas and can tie a franchise record for home losses in a season with a sixth. They've lost four of five following a 6-3 start and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Ravens win.Cleveland (10-4) at New York Jets (1-13)Now that the Jets have their victory, and presumably blew their chance for the top overall draft pick, can they pull off another mammoth upset? Cleveland, which won at the Meadowlands last Sunday vs. the Giants, has numerous scenarios to get into the post-season on Sunday, but must win.The Browns are on the verge of their first playoff appearance since 2002, the NFL’s current longest drought. Their 10 wins under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski match the franchise’s most since its 1999 expansion return.New York Giants (5-9) at Baltimore (9-5)The Giants barely hang on to playoff hopes, and Baltimore likely needs to win out — and still might be left out. Look for the Ravens to run the ball, having rushed for at least 100 yards in 37 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history, and to be ballhawks: Baltimore leads the league with 25 forced fumbles and ranks second with 12 fumble recoveries.New York hopes to have Daniel Jones back at quarterback.Carolina (4-10) at Washington (6-8)A win in his first game coaching against the team he led to the 2015 NFC title — and which fired him in 2019 — would give Washington's Ron Rivera the NFC East crown if the Giants lose to Baltimore. But the headlines rarely have been good out of D.C., and this week quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for violating league COVID-19 protocols.The Panthers have lost eight of their past nine. On Monday, they fired general manager Marty Hurney, who could wind up in Washington.Philadelphia (4-9-1) at Dallas (5-9)Both NFC East teams are hanging on in hopes Washington slumps, though the loser here can't make the post-season —which, given their records shouldn't even be in the conversation.A Cowboys loss will mean their first losing record in NFC East games since 2011. Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts has given the offence a boost in his two starts.Buffalo (11-3) at New England (6-8), Monday nightThe division-champion Bills can be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000. The 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record. The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999.“To go against a division opponent and be able to beat them both times, that’s a big deal,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I guess this year’s the year of breaking streaks or whatever. So I hope that’s the case.”Chicago (7-7) at Jacksonville (1-13)Jacksonville has lost 13 in a row, tying the longest skid in team history. The Jaguars have allowed at least 24 points in each of those 13 games, an NFL record.While the Jaguars now are in position for the top overall draft pick (Trevor Lawrence?), the Bears still can make the post-season. They need help, specifically Arizona losing.Denver (5-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)Not much to recommend this game except the opportunity to watch Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. LA has won two in a row and Herbert's rapid maturing on the NFL level is encouraging.Denver has had one of the most injured rosters all season, and now gets to see former star defensive back Chris Harris Jr on the other side.Cincinnati (3-10-1) at Houston (4-10)The Bengals looked like a professional team in handling Pittsburgh on Monday night after losing five straight. Unfortunately, the development of top overall draft pick Joe Burrow was curtailed by his midseason knee injury, but the future looks less stark than in Houston.While QB Deshaun Watson is having a solid enough season, the Texans are one of the NFL's biggest disappointments and are searching for a new head coach.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints highlights from Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
BOSTON — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, an Olympic gold medallist and two-time NCAA champion who won eight straight NBA titles during the Celtics' Bill Russell era and then coached the Boston teams with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two more championships in the 1980s, has died. He was 88.The Celtics said Jones' family confirmed that he died on Friday at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer's disease for several years.“K.C. was the nicest man I ever met. He always went out of his way to make people feel good, it was such an honour to play for him," Bird said in a statement. “His accomplishments are too many to list, but, to me, his greatest accomplishment was being such an outstanding person to all who had the privilege of knowing him, I will miss him dearly.”Jones is one of seven players in history to have won an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA championship and an NBA title. He won two more NBA crowns as an assistant coach and was the Celtics head coach when they went to the NBA Finals four straight years from 1984-87, winning it all in ‘84 and again two years later with a team that won a then-record 67 regular-season games and went 15-3 in the post-season.Only Russell and fellow Celtics teammate Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.“Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow,” the Celtics said in a statement before their Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets.“K.C. also demonstrated that one could be both a fierce competitor and a gentleman in every sense of the word. He made his teammates better, and he got the most out of the players he coached,” the team said. “Never one to seek credit, his glory was found in the most fundamental of basketball ideals — being part of a winning team.”Jones is the third Hall of Famer from the 1965 NBA champions to die this year: John Thompson, who went on to greater success as the coach at Georgetown, died in August, and Celtics player and coach Tommy Heinsohn died last month. Two days after observing a moment of silence for Heinsohn before their season opener, the Celtics had another for Jones on Friday.“He was a great coach to work for. He was a class act, and yet he had this competitive edge that was fierce," said current Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who played for the team from 1981-88, when Jones was an assistant and then head coach."He had this gentleness and kindness. He was a great leader of men,” Ainge said before Friday's game. “I looked at him as a mentor, and a friend. Much more than a coach.”A point guard who excelled on defence, Jones joined with Russell to lead San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955-56. The two also played on the U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Games in Melbourne. Jones reunited with Russell in Boston to win eight straight NBA titles from 1959-66.“Friends for life,” Russell posted on Twitter, along with what he said was their last photo together.Jones retired in 1967 and began coaching, first in college at Brandeis and Harvard before joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant, where he earned another NBA championship ring in 1972. He had head coaching stints with the San Diego Conquistadors of the ABA and led the Washington Bullets to the 1975 NBA Finals.After a stop in Milwaukee, Jones returned to Boston in 1978 and won his 10th NBA title as an assistant on Bill Fitch's staff in 1981. He took over for Fitch in 1984 and over the next five seasons never won fewer than 57 games or failed to reach the Eastern Conference finals.Ainge said Jones was misunderstood and underappreciated because he was more laid back than some of his predecessors and thus less often mentioned among the great Celtics coaches like Red Auerbach, Heinsohn and Fitch.“People are always looking for the people that are seeking that attention in front of the cameras. K.C. was fine with everybody else getting the attention and not much being focused on him,” Ainge said. “He didn’t have to do it very often — and he didn’t do it very often — but when the time came to take a stand, he would go toe-to-toe with the Hall of Fame players on our team.”Jones’ No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert is on the verge of one of the best statistical years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Not bad for someone who didn't know how much he was going to play at the beginning of season.The Los Angeles Chargers signal caller goes into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos already with the most 300-yard passing games by a rookie. He has also tied Baker Mayfield's 2018 mark of 27 touchdown passes.Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, is also 219 yards away from becoming the fourth rookie to throw for at least 4,000 yards. He would need 595 yards this week and in the Jan. 3 finale at Kansas City to overtake Andrew Luck's record of 4,374 yards in 2012.“It would have been tough to imagine early on, especially not knowing when or if I’d play this year, ” said Herbert about his record-setting season. “It’s one of those things that (QB) coach (Pep) Hamilton and I talked about. He said I needed to be ready when and if the time came. So when it came around — and it was pretty quick turnaround — I felt pretty prepared to go in.”Herbert struggled during a stretch against the Dolphins, Bills and Patriots, but he has bounced back by directing winning drives against the Falcons and Raiders. The Chargers (5-9) come into the game looking for their first three-game winning streak in two years.The Broncos are also 5-9 but have dropped three of their last four. Drew Lock has been inconsistent in his second season but general manager John Elway gave his young quarterback a vote of confidence this week.“He’s gone through his reads better and dumped some things off and continued to use the experience to get better,” Elway told the team’s website. “Obviously, the inconsistency, that comes with being young, especially if you’re young and you’ve got young guys around you … like we do. ... I think that Drew’s had an up-and-down year, but we still like what we see in him and still think that he’s got a chance to be a very good quarterback in this league.”DOWN TO THE WIREAll four of Los Angeles' games against division opponents have been decided on the final play. It had a 21-point lead midway through the third quarter at Denver on Nov. 1 before the Broncos rallied for a 31-30 victory. Lock directed a 14-play, 81-play drive, culminating in a 1-yard TD pass to K.J. Hamler.The Chargers snapped a nine-game losing streak in the AFC West against the Raiders on Herbert's 1-yard sneak in overtime.CORNERBACK CONCERNSDenver’s depleted cornerback corps, which has lost starters Bryce Callahan (foot) and A.J. Bouye (suspension) in addition to Kevin Tolliver II, Duke Dawson and Essang Bassey to season-ending knee injuries this month, allowed a combined 19 catches for 259 yards to the Bills’ duo of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley last week. They’ll face the Chargers with De’Vante Bausby, rookie Michael Ojemudia (who was ejected for fighting last week), safety-by-trade Will Parks and maybe newcomers Nate Hairston and Parnell Motley, recently plucked off other teams’ practice squads.RUNNING ON EMPTY?The Chargers have struggled stopping the run over the last month. They have allowed more than 150 rushing yards in three of the past four games, with quarterbacks going over 30 yards. Lock isn't known as much of a scrambling quarterback, but he did have 37 yards last week.Los Angeles' bigger concern should be containing Melvin Gordon. Gordon, who spent five seasons with the Bolts before coming to Denver, was held to 26 yards in the first game but has run for 260 yards and averaging 6.7 yards per carry in the past three games.Chargers nemesis Phillip Lindsay has been ruled out due to hip and knee injuries. Three of Lindsay’s eight biggest carries have come against the Chargers, including a 55-yard touchdown in the first meeting.OLD FRIENDThe Broncos didn’t face former Denver CB Chris Harris Jr. the last time they played the Chargers.“Chris was a great player here for the Broncos for many, many years,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “Obviously, a great nickel, a very good corner, good football player, good instincts, sees the game through a lens that is wider and deeper than most, and can be a good leader within the defensive back room as far as pointing out things and mentoring and tutoring young defensive backs. He has a lot of great qualities to him and he’s been playing good now since he’s gotten back into the lineup.”KEEP AN EYE ONChargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who has a touchdown in the past two games along with 11 receptions for 116 yards.___Follow Joe Reedy at http://twitter.com/joereedy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
A Canadian team lacking game legs opens defence of its world junior men's hockey title Saturday in Edmonton. The host team kicks off its preliminary round against Germany at Rogers Place. Canada has played one game against an opponent — Wednesday's 1-0 pre-tournament win over Russia — since selection camp started Nov. 16. Canadian captain Kirby Dach injured his right wrist in the third period of that game and won't be able to play in the tournament. Canada coach Andre Tourigny said Friday he will not name another captain for the tournament. "It's really heartbreaking what happened, but we prepared since Day 1 to go through adversity," he said. Germany will be minus nine players Saturday. Those players are in quarantine because of positive COVID-19 tests on the team. Three Germans can return to the tournament Sunday and another five Tuesday barring more positive tests. The 46 players invited to Canada's selection camp went into quarantine mid-camp after two players tested positive for the virus, so four exhibition games against university teams were cancelled. An extended quarantine for Sweden upon arrival in Canada wiped out a pre-tournament game between the two countries. Of the 25 players on Canada's roster, 20 haven't played any games in months because the pandemic postponed the start of their leagues this season. "It's definitely challenging and something we've talked about, not being able to play that many games aside from the (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) guys," said forward Alex Newhook of St. John's N.L., who hasn't seen game action with Boston College this season. "In saying that, we've really built up our intensity and pace of play in practice. Regardless of how many games we've played, I think our practices will set us up well for the highest level of competition we've played in a long time." "Resilience" has been a word frequently uttered by Tourigny and his coaching staff in a challenging lead-up to the tournament. "In team-building exercises, the players had to talk about that value of resilience," Tourigny said. "That's one of the reasons our country is so special in hockey. We're resilient. We never quit. We stay with it. We never stop. You need that to perform in a championship." The Canadians won't have a sellout crowd at Rogers Place providing adrenalin. All games are without fans to avoid the spread of the virus. "It's definitely unfortunate (to) not have fans and having that home crowd," Newhook said. "Everyone wants to have that energy. The world juniors are such a large stage and we know the country's behind us, regardless of having fans or not. "I think we're going to have to supply our own energy and we have a lot of guys in that room that can do that really well." Canada is arguably in the easier pool alongside Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany. Russia, the United States, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria comprise Pool B. The Canadians start with back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against the Germans and Slovakia, respectively. Canada versus Switzerland on Tuesday and a New Year's Eve matchup with the Finns complete the preliminary round for the host country. "I can talk to you about our guys for hours about how they work in practice, when we teach them or ask them different things, and how they are off the ice," Tourigny said. "But in terms of knowing how they will react in game, when they heat will be on, when mistakes will happen, where there are breakdowns or stuff like that, I cannot tell you right now we know them a lot." The top four teams in each group advance to the Jan. 2 quarterfinals, followed by semifinals Jan. 4 and the medal games Jan. 5 Canada boasts considerable talent up front with all 14 forwards drafted in the first round by NHL teams. Six players are veterans of the 2020 championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic, where Canada scored three goals in the third period to down Russia 4-3 for gold. Tournament MVP Alexis Lafrenière wasn't released by the New York Rangers to play for Canada again. A lack of warmup games made choosing a starting goaltender difficult, particularly because Devon Levi, Taylor Gauthier and Dylan Garand haven't previously played in the tournament. Levi, of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., posted a 23-save shutout against Russia. Tourigny indicated prior to the exhibition game the job is Levi's to lose. He'll start again Saturday against Germany. "We knew going into camp our goalies would not have a lot of games to prove themselves," the head coach said. "According to what we saw in practice and during the intrasquad games, that led to our decision to go with Devon." As the home team, Canada gets the palatial dressing room of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers. Forward Dylan Holloway, Edmonton's first pick (10th overall) in October's draft, is enjoying a preview of what his NHL future could be. "It's massive," gushed the winger from Bragg Creek, Alta. "There's a ton of square feet. It's definitely the biggest dressing room I've ever been in. "They've got a ping-pong table. The lounge kind of looks like a hotel lobby. The hot tub and cold tub are really nice. "There's so many amenities and so many cool things. It's crazy to be in there and it's super-cool." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants might be closer to getting back starting quarterback Daniel Jones.Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. He is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries that have sidelined him for two of the last three games, but has made enough progress that could be behind centre Sunday at Baltimore.If Jones is not available, Colt McCoy would start for New York (5-9), which needs to keep winning in the NFC East, where it trails Washington by one game and is tied with Dallas.Whoever is at quarterback, he will not have receiver Golden Tate to target. Tate was declared out with a calf issue.Also questionable are the Giants' leading tackler, linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle), and rookie defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee). Both were limited on Friday.Fully practicing were tight end Evan Engram (calf) and tackle Matt Peart (ankle).The Giants also gave versatile defensive back Logan Ryan a three-year contract extension Friday. Ryan joined them in the off-season as a free agent and has been a standout on the rebuilt defence.The New York Giants might be closer to getting back starting quarterback Daniel Jones.“I feel super grateful,” said Ryan, who played four seasons in New England when Giants coach Joe Judge was an assistant for the Patriots. Ryan has played in all 14 games with 13 starts, 10 at free safety. He's second on the team with 81 tackles (58 solo) and has a sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and nine passes defenced. He had a clinching interception in the Giants’ victory in Washington on Nov. 8."I really took a bet on myself waiting as long as I did and signing a one-year deal. I just wanted to prove to the fan base, the coaching staff and my teammates what type of player and leader I can be. And I honestly think I was proving it to myself as well. This year has been about a lot of belief. I always believed in myself and held my head high and worked out for me in the end, and it worked out for the team in the end. I think it was a perfect fit from the beginning.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press