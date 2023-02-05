Dorian Finney-Smith with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors
Dorian Finney-Smith (Dallas Mavericks) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/04/2023
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 9.
Things turned ugly during Thursday's Cavaliers-Grizzlies game. Memphis' Dillon Brooks was suspended in the aftermath.
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023
Heat team, coaches attend Herro’s jersey retirement
Anthony Davis scored 34 points but only two in the fourth quarter, and LeBron James finished with 27, but Brandon Ingram rallied New Orleans to a 131-126 victory over the Lakers.
The "Marlowe" actor said the former professional fighting champion "gives Ireland a bad name."
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and
The Manchester United boss said Jordan Ayew should have been sent off too.
With three members of Team Lawes trying to balance pregnancy with curling at times this season, Selena Njegovan was pleased her squad received an exemption to add an out-of-province replacement player for the national championship. What was disappointing, Njegovan said, was that only the top five teams in the national rankings were allowed to apply. The Curling Canada decision to limit eligibility for a pregnancy exemption at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a hot topic in the sport's circl
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spends an hour every day decompressing from modern life.
Stephen Curry went down and the Golden Warriors once again had to fight like crazy to close out a game. Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his left leg defending a drive late in the third quarter, and the defending NBA champions defeated Dallas 119-113 on Saturday night and the undermanned Mavericks team was missing injured star Luka Doncic. The Warriors said X-rays for Curry were negative, and he will have an MRI exam.
Heat open to adding frontcourt reinforcement before trade deadline
The guilty plea and its dismissal revolve around a confrontation Nick Kyrgios had with ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021
The Blues have spent more than £500million since the summer, raising questions over how they will meet Financial Fair Play requirements.
The Boston Bruins are off to an impressive start and could threaten the NHL record for most victories in a season.
After a handful of dominant years — Gonzaga was the No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 and 2022 NCAA tournaments — the Zags seem to be sputtering a bit.
Sidney Crosby got dunked into a tank of water, Nick Suzuki holed a golf ball with a hockey stick and the NHL made hockey an outdoor sport for its skills showcase in South Florida. Two new events outside in the sun highlighted the league's annual skills competition at All-Star Weekend, with a handful of players taking turns hitting golf and hockey shots on a par-4 course and others shooting pucks at foam surfboards to dunk opponents with the beach in the background. Inside the Florida Panthers' home arena Friday night, Connor McDavid reminded fans and the other top players in the world why he leads the NHL in goals and is on pace to score more than 60.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew unveils their shortstop rankings for 2023.
HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after top-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open on Saturday. Tsurenko, in search of her fifth WTA title, was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when Andreescu stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., retire