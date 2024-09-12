Dora shows us how to score points in an NFL game 'Dora's Map To The End Zone'

Yahoo Sports

Week 1 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 2. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 2 to maximize your fantasy lineups. The two use data to find clarity for the WR groups in Buffalo, Kansas City and Chicago. They also discuss how the Rams WR target share will change with the latest Puka Nacua injury. Vetri ends the show by sharing 3 trades you should look to make this week if you want to buy low but make a big splash.