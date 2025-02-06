Dora announces Saquon Barkley as NVP of 2024 NFL Season 'NFL Slimetime'
Dora the Explorer announces Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as the MVP of the 2024 NFL season on "NFL Slimetime".
Dora the Explorer announces Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as the MVP of the 2024 NFL season on "NFL Slimetime".
Barkley's season ranks among those by Jim Brown, O.J. Simpson and Barry Sanders.
As we get closer to the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares what he's learned through the playoffs.
The Giants let Barkley go to an NFC East rival, with whom he rushed for 2,000 yards and is playing in the Super Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delves into Saquon Barkley's 2024 success, breaking down why it was possible to overthink what was always going to be a perfect situation.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl LB Kyle Van Noy break down the biggest moments from the NFC and AFC Championship Games. They dive into the Eagles’ dominant win over the Commanders, led by Saquon Barkley’s "middle finger year," and the Chiefs’ narrow victory over the Bills, fueled by Mahomes’ calm and methodical performance. The duo also highlights game-wrecking plays, top performers like AJ Brown, and major coaching hires for the upcoming season. Plus, McCoy and Van Noy reveal their end-of-season awards and bold predictions heading into the Super Bowl. Don’t miss this jam-packed playoff recap!
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald recap the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, including Josh Allen and the Bills getting the best of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They also discuss Jayden Daniels' incredible performance over the Lions, Saquon Barkley's 200-yard game and the Chiefs' refereeing discourse.
The Lions and Ravens led with four players each named first-team All-Pro.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald bring you their picks for end-of-season awards. From MVP to the best assistant coach, the trio debates the key players and coaches that defined the NFL season.
Both the Chiefs and the Eagles appear to be relatively healthy heading into Sunday's matchup.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
The NFL is officially headed to Melbourne.
The reality is a lot of fans think the Chiefs get the benefit of a favorable whistle.
This episode of McCoy & Van Noy dives into the Super Bowl LIX matchup set for Sunday, as well as interviews with Rams WR Puka Nacua, Saints DE Cams Jordan and journalist Bomani Jones all live from Radio Row in New Orleans.
Ingram, a member of the 2018 Saints team that lost to the Rams in the NFC championship, knows what it's like to be on the wrong side of a bad call.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
In what is both unexpected and a bit random, the Sacramento Kings have acquired center Jonas Valančiūnas from the Washington Wizards.
Sometimes the most important offseason “additions” are players fans are already familiar with — the ones who were hurt but are now healthy.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.