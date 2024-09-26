Dora announces Sam Darnold as MVP of Week 3 'NFL Slimetime'
Dora the Explorer announces Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold as the MVP of Week 3 on "NFL Slimetime".
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 4 of the 2024 season.
Sam Darnold sustained a bruised knee against the Texans.
The Vikings are 3-0, and coaching is leading the way.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
"They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner."
This week, Charles McDonald encourages everyone to stay calm about Caleb Williams, appreciate Jayden Daniels' start, and point and laugh at the Jaguars' performance on Monday Night Football.
A promised $100K deal gone unpaid has led UNLV QB Matthew Sluka to leave the team, sparking controversy and highlighting the unruly world of college football recruiting.
Hurricane Helene has created a scheduling nightmare for MLB.
Nebraska lost to Illinois on Friday night in Week 4.
Analyst Pranav Rajaram highlights several NFL backfields he's monitoring closely in Week 4.
The Raiders are 1-2 and Pierce made it clear he's not happy about it.
DiJonai Carrington's stats speak for themselves.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies six players who you should trade for (or away) heading into Week 4.
The rookie card was one of four Tom Brady cards sold at the auction on Tuesday night.
Lamb acknowledged of Sunday's loss to the Ravens: "I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit."
“I’m just doing whatever it takes to win,” Ionescu said. “Understanding that I'm capable of scoring, but knowing that getting my teammates open and getting them good looks is a huge part of what I do.”
“I didn’t read the article, but … it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent.”
As of Tuesday, the situation remained one of "varied uncertainty" as a 1-2 Miami team prepares for Week 4 with a hobbled quarterback room.
This week, Charles Robinson takes a look at Tomlin's lack of QB commitment as well as the week's best throws, which QBs are trending up and down, and so much more.