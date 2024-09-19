Dora announces Marvin Harrison Jr. as MVP of Week 2 'NFL Slimetime'
Dora the Explorer announces Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as the MVP of Week 2 on "NFL Slimetime".
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
The big-name rookie receivers of the 2024 NFL Draft showed out in a big way in Week 2. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts analyzes their performances.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen takes a deep dive into some intriguing storylines to help us win Week 3.
The Falcons hosted students from a school shooting days earlier.
Twenty years ago, the 50-yard field was a less than 50-50 proposition. Today, they’re almost automatic.
Love was initially facing a 3-6 week timeline. A return this week would put him well ahead of schedule.
With October around the corner, the Phillies, Astros and Padres appear locked in, while other teams have questions to answer.
Follow along as the 2024 MLB postseason picture comes into focus over the final days of September.
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram highlights several backfields he's monitoring closely in Week 3.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to attempt to diagnose the reason behind some of the quarterbacks struggles through the first two weeks of the NFL season.
Bryce Young was benched by the putrid Panthers on Monday. He can still rebound, but the company he's keeping at the moment in terms of No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks isn't great.
Herbert did not miss a snap after injuring the ankle during their Week 2 win over Carolina.
In today's edition: Ohtani inches closer, NFL power rankings, Bayern explodes for nine goals, how Netflix (yes, Netflix) could help Jordan Chiles get her bronze back, the world's highest-paid athletes, and more.
Lane Kiffin said Wake Forest had violated an "unwritten rule" in canceling the 2025 matchup.
Saturday's race is the final race of the first round and four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 PPR wide receiver rankings.
There's a reasonable chance that the Patriots took issue with Reagor's less-than-flattering social media post on Tuesday.
On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde explore new NIL innovations that schools are announcing. They dive into a decision by Tennessee Athletics to implement a talent fee on top of all ticket sales.