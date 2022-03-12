Doorbell Camera Captures Snowfall Accumulation in Kentucky

Timelapse footage captured by doorbell camera shows the accumulation of several inches of snow that fell on southern Kentucky overnight on March 11 into March 12.

Johnnie Nicholson said his Nest doorbell camera footage taken between 11:30 pm on Friday and sunrise on Saturday shows about six inches of snowfall south of London, Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the region could expect temperatures to warm up after the snow event. Credit: Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful