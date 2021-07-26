Doorbell Camera Captures Meteor Streaking Across North Texas Sky

A meteor was spotted streaking across the evening sky over the town of Rockwall and other areas of northern Texas on Sunday, July 25.

Rockwall resident Austin Rylaarsdam stepped outside just at the right moment to witness the meteor just before 9 pm on Sunday. Video captured by Rylaarsdam’s doorbell camera shows the fiery ball shining briefly overhead.

“Happened to go outside and set off our Ring motion,” Rylaarsdam wrote on Facebook. “Saw a blue streak then flash with orange/red fire.”

Local news reports said the meteor was spotted in the skies over Austin, Dallas, the Brazos Valley, and other areas of northern, central, and eastern Texas. Credit: Austin Rylaarsdam via Storyful