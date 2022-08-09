Doorbell Camera Captures Anne Heche's Car Speeding Down Street Moments Before Crash

Doorbell footage from Friday, August 5, captured Anne Heche’s vehicle speeding down a Los Angeles street moments before it crashed into a house and burst into flames.

Heche was taken to hospital where she remained in critical condition as of Monday despite comments suggesting she was in a stable condition, a spokesperson for the actress told CNN.

“Over the weekend a representative stated that Anne was in stable condition but that information was inaccurate. She has always remained in critical condition, slipping into a coma following the accident,” the spokesman said, as cited by CNN. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is currently being treated at the Grossman Burn Center.” Credit: David Manpearl via Storyful