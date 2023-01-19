Doorbell-Cam Videos Help Convict Would-Be Burglar

A man has been convicted of 15 attempted burglaries after doorbell cameras caught him trying to enter properties in Werrington, Peterborough, on the night of July 12, 2022.

Footage released by Cambridgeshire Constabulary shows Kennie Owen, 44, trying doorhandles on several homes.

Owen, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Monday, January 16, where he was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after previously admitting 15 charges of attempted burglary.

Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “Owen tried his luck that night, hoping to come across a door that was unlocked where he would then carry out a burglary.

“This is a really good example of simple measures that can be put in place to prevent your home from being burgled, but also in helping us catch any offenders – video doorbells can sometimes act as a deterrent, but also clearly capture anyone committing crime, as was the case this night.” Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary via Storyful