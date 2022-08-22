Door to marriage equality should remain open, says Singapore LGBTQ advocate

STORY: The announcement by Singapore's prime minister to repeal the so-called 377A law on Sunday came as he also said the government would take steps to prevent legal challenges that would allow same-sex marriages to be recognized.

Oogachaga chair Bryan Choong told Reuters that some younger members of the community hope the door to marriage equality will remain open.

"Some people do feel that a lot more can be done," Choong said.

Under Singapore's Section 377A, offenders can be jailed for up to two years under the law, but it is not currently actively enforced. There have been no known convictions for sex between consenting adult males for decades and the law does not include sex between women or other genders.

The treatment of LGBT groups has long been a contentious subject in Singapore, a multi-racial, multi-religious society of 5.5 million. Around 30 countries worldwide have legalized same sex marriage, with Taiwan the only place in Asia to do so.